Get a degree in cannabis

From toking and smoking to moms who sell “Weed” in TV shows, cannabis has come a long way since my college friends had to dig holes in their walls to grow their medical cannabis in Toronto, in secret. As states hand out medical licenses for growing operations and businesses, universities and colleges, too, want to capitalise on cannabis, a $22B USD market in the United States today, and set to be a $130B market in 2030.

The New York University (NYU) School of Professional Studies is now offering a Certificate in the Business of Cannabis, in the Spring 2023 semester. The Certificate, according to the school, will foster an in-depth understanding of the cannabis industry and its professional opportunities.

Become a Masterchef of cannabis

Students will have the opportunity to learn about the unique aspects of the industry, including cannabis cultivation techniques, managing a dispensary, financial regulations, medical cannabis, and cooking with cannabis.

“NYU SPS developed this program in collaboration with industry professionals and thought leaders in the field, many of whom will also teach our courses,” said June Chin, MD, an adjunct professor at the School who helped to create the Certificate program and will teach The Chemistry of Cannabis: Medicine, Wellness, and Product Use in the Spring.

A noted expert in developing medical cannabis protocols for the industry and internationally accepted methods for cannabinoid formulations, research, education, and training programs, she added, “This Certificate provides a distinctive credential for those seeking to develop the skills to transition into this thriving market.”

The Certificate consists of a required introductory course, Overview of the Cannabis Industry, which will include a visit to a local dispensary to learn firsthand what dispensaries do and how they operate. Upon completion of the introductory course, students are required to take four core foundational courses: Managing a Cannabis Dispensary and the Regulation of Operations; Cannabis Sales and Marketing; The Chemistry of Cannabis: Medicine, Wellness, and Product Use; and Cannabis and Social Equity Policy.

If I were in New York right now, I’d sign up. Cannabis has been a thing, where I live in Israel. We have Raphael Mechoulam, the first to isolate THC and CBD in the 60s, and we have Jewish convert Dr. Alan Shackelford who comes and goes, bringing his wealth of clinical experience and how cannabis works in real patients. He was the first doctor to treat Charlotte Figi with epilepsy.

