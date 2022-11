The SunGlacier Machine is installed on top of the Dutch Pavilion in Dubai.

During the first test runs the Sunglacier produced 50 liters/hour, which means 1200 liters/day…

Unbelievable that we achieve these results with a 20-foot container, mainly filled with air and water, in extreme desert conditions: super hot and extremely dry.

Share with your friends Facebook

Twitter

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Print

More

Tumblr

Pocket





Related

Comments

comments