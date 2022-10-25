Greenpeace sails into Alexandria loaded with climate change Arab activists

Youth climate representatives from the Middle East and North Africa have arrived at the port of Alexandria onboard a Greenpeace ship to put climate justice high on the agenda at the 27th UN climate summit taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh in November.

As part of the United for Climate Justice ship tour they will journey the country’s shorelines and visit communities and green leaders in the lead up to COP27.Youth climate representatives from the Middle East and North Africa have arrived at the port of Alexandria onboard a Greenpeace ship to put climate justice high on the agenda at the 27th UN climate summit taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh in November. As part of the United for Climate Justice ship tour they will journey the country’s shorelines and visit communities and green leaders in the lead up to COP27. Ghiwa Nakat, Executive Director of Greenpeace MENA:

“This is a critical moment in the history of the fight for climate justice, especially since this year’s COP27 conference is being organised in Africa and hosted by Egypt – giving a key role to countries from the Global South that have been least responsible for emissions but are suffering the most from the impact of climate change.”

The young people on board have recently taken part in a week-long climate justice camp in Tunisia that brought together nearly 400 youth and climate champions from the Global South. The United for Climate Justice ship tour is providing a platform to elevate the voices and ambitions of these climate champions who are living in some of the world’s most affected regions.

These young climate leaders are looking to promote systemic change around climate adaptation, justice, access to energy, and loss and damage associated with the disproportionate impacts of the climate crisis.

Tariq Al-Olaimy, social entrepreneur and youth leader from Bahrain: “At COP27 we need to raise the volume in the call for climate justice in small island states, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond – enabling a global just transformation towards a post-growth, post-crisis, and wellbeing centered economy.”

As it sailed in front of the historic city of Alexandria, the wind-powered Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior and the youth leaders on board came with a message calling for climate justice.The United for Climate Justice ship tour will continue its journey through the Suez Canal and is planned to stop for community activities and join green initiatives in the city of Hurghada on the northern coast of the Red Sea. All in the lead up to COP27 that starts in Sharm el-Sheikh in early November, when the youth leaders will take part in the activities of the climate conference.

Nouhad Awwad, Greenpeace MENA campaigner on board the United for Climate Justice ship tour:“We have a responsibility to speak up for those who are on the frontline of the climate crisis. And it is the responsibility of rich countries and historical emitters to provide the needed finance for our adaptation efforts in the global south, as well as compensation for loss and damage resulting from climate change”

As part of its campaigning activities ahead of COP27, Greenpeace MENA will also be publishing a report highlighting the impacts of climate change on communities and ecosystems in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Share with your friends Facebook

Twitter

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Print

More

Tumblr

Pocket





Related

Comments

comments