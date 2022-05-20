The Best Ways to Enjoy the Summer Weather

Summer staycations means saving money, keeping things simple and real. How about making your own sunscreen? It's healthier and toxin-free.



With summer on the horizon, some people are looking forward to booking vacations to take advantage of the warmer weather, and the time their kids have off from school. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford to go away to enjoy some fun in the sun, and the good news is — they don’t have to. Whether or not a family goes away for a week or two during the summer months, there is still the rest of the time to enjoy. The best thing is that none of them will break the bank, so you can have fun and drink in the summer weather while keeping your budget intact.

Hiking and Biking

Depending on the size, exploring a new park can be overwhelming, so it might be a good idea to bring a bike with you on the adventure. If you choose to hike, be sure to wear good hiking shoes and sunscreen. You want to tell someone where you’re going, your route, and when you expect to be back in contact. Taking this step can help keep you safe by giving you a point of contact to alert authorities if they suspect you’re in trouble.

Remember, anything can happen on a hike or bike ride because accidents aren’t planned. Even if you’re trained in CPR or have taken the ABEM practice test, that will do little good stuck in the wilderness. So, be sure to have an emergency plan while you bask in all that nature has to offer.

Picnics and Parks

Some would say the perfect way to enjoy the summer weather is to go outside and breathe it in. Taking that concept a bit further, how about packing a picnic lunch and heading to your local park. Better yet, still pack the picnic, complete with potato salad, cold fried chicken, and lemonade, and venture to a new park you’ve never explored before. If you happen to be visiting the US, hundreds of national parks all across the nation participate in fee-free days on certain calendar dates. The National Park Service holds the event every year, so check their site for changing dates. Check parks in your area of the world to see if they run similar programs, or just pick your favorite tried and true spot.

After your lunch, while still at the park, enjoy the greenery and flowers all around you as you explore nature. If available, print off or pull up a map of the park so you can plan your route and bring water for the whole family.

Your Backyard

Enjoying the summer sun doesn’t have to happen somewhere far away or even anyplace new. Sometimes the best place to have fun outside is your own backyard. Fire up the grill, invite friends and family, and play some music while you refresh with a cool glass of iced tea. You can even set up sprinklers for everyone to cool off or a slip and slide if you don’t have a pool to take a dip in. Try looking for foraged plants while you are at it.

Splash Around

One of the best things about summer is getting to splash around in the water. If you don’t have a pool in your backyard, maybe you could visit a local public pool or take a drive to the beach. Listening to the ocean water crash on the shore while sinking your toes in the sand or riding the waves is a classic summer treat. Depending on where you live, water is an essential part of any summer plan. Even if swimming isn’t your thing, there are sprinklers, water balloons, and water guns that can cool you and your guests off when things get too hot. There are rivers and raw water springs and everything you need the moment you look for it.

As you can see, there are many ways to take advantage of the summer months and make memories that will last a lifetime.

