Four Long-Term Ways to Control Pigeon Population

Pigeon populations are growing to the detriment of other species. Doves and sparrows have shown declining numbers in many Las Vegas areas as they cannot compete with local pigeons for resources like food, water, and nesting areas. Many Las Vegas property owners, especially those in urban areas, are plagued by feral pigeons that cause a mess and are a potential health hazard.

Culling pigeons used to be implemented in many areas as property owners thought it was the only way to bring the Las Vegas pigeon population under control. However, it has not proven as effective as they might have hoped. Here are four long-term pigeon population control measures that experts find effective:

Contraceptives

Everyone knows that contraceptives are effective in preventing human pregnancy. Although they work slightly differently, pigeon contraceptives are becoming a common choice among Las Vegas pigeon pest control companies. Ovo’s pigeon control program in Las Vegas has shown astonishing results, cutting pigeon populations by up to 50% within the first year alone. Consistent use, in the long run, could reduce a pigeon population by more than 90%. It is a humane way of addressing a growing problem and not challenging to implement.

In Las Vegas, pigeon birth control works well in large buildings, such as apartment blocks, hospitals, power stations, and factories. As mentioned before, it works differently from human contraceptives. Pigeon birth control still allows a female to conceive and lay eggs. However, those eggs will not hatch. The substance that allows this to happen is a bait that should be included in any birdseed fed to pigeons.

To avoid it affecting other bird species, try this process. Start feeding the pigeons birdseed daily. They soon pass the message on to their friends and relatives, who will flock to your designated feeding area every day to get their fill. As pigeons are quite aggressive, they chase other birds away from their food sources. Start adding birth control bait incrementally according to the product instructions.

Repellant gels

Non-toxic pigeon repellant gels can also make a significant difference to the size of a pigeon population problem. These substances are sticky, making it uncomfortable for pigeons to land or perch on them. The birds will find it hard to nest in such areas, reducing the likelihood of breeding. Repellant gels come in tubes or spray bottles. Once put down in all affected areas, they can remain effective for up to a year. However, this will only hold true if they are applied correctly.

Rows of repellant gel should be at least two inches thick and placed two inches from the edge of the affected surface. Additional rows must be applied at two or three-inch intervals. If you only apply one row, pigeons will figure it out soon enough and start landing and perching away from the gel. Repellant gels do not work as well when placed on dusty or dirty surfaces. Therefore, thorough cleaning of the affected areas should take place beforehand. Buy sufficient gel to cover any areas that pigeons might find attractive. There is no point in only doing so in half of these places as the pigeons will move to the other half.

Regular nest removal

Whether nest removal will help you depends on the building, its size, and how accessible pigeon nesting areas are. Being very wily, pigeons look for out of the way and out of reach spots to nest. This can make nest removal a precarious and time-consuming process. It should not be undertaken if it poses a significant risk of injury to the person assigned the task.

Homeowners report success with nest removal as their pigeon infestation only occurs in the house’s eaves. A long stick or pool brush is all they need to remove pigeon nests. However, this process should be approached with caution. Pigeon’s nests contain feathers and dander that might be infested with lice, fleas, and other harmful organisms. Therefore, experts advise wearing clothes that cover the entire body, including gloves. Safety goggles and a dust or surgical mask are also helpful as they prevent these substances from getting into the eyes, nose, and mouth. Any clothing worn during pigeon nest removal should be washed right after the job is done to avoid contamination.

Reduced nesting capacity

Using deterrents, such as pigeon netting or spikes, makes building a nest a challenging task. Pigeons breed with alacrity when given easy access to nesting places, food, and water. They will procreate multiple times a year, producing one or two chicks each time. As soon as their chicks are old enough to leave and start breeding, their parents will begin reproducing again.

However, this tendency to breed so often will decline if finding a comfortable place is hard. Therefore, giving pigeons little or no place to land or nest can bring a pigeon population under control. Depriving them of food and water in addition to this measure will greatly prevent such alarming breeding rates, thereby reducing a pigeon population.

Related

Comments

comments