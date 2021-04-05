Cost of Proton Beam Therapy for Prostate Cancer

Cancer still remains one of the most difficult diseases to treat in many countries. When it comes to the best places for cancer treatment, most patients choose treatment in Germany because of the numerous advantages.

Due to the high level of medicine development, only modern methods are used for cancer treatment in Germany. This makes it possible to cope with cancer more effectively than in most countries. According to statistics, the effectiveness of cancer medical treatment in Germany is 15% higher than in most European countries.

Symptoms of prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men. It accounts for more than 17% of all malignant tumors. The disease develops slowly and may progress for years without specific symptoms. Often the neoplasm is only detected at stage 2 or later, when the tumor already affects the surrounding tissues.

The most common symptoms of prostate cancer are:

Weak urine stream

Long urination

Frequent urges to urinate, especially at night

Feeling of incomplete bladder emptying

Feeling of discomfort when urinating

Urinary incontinence

If you have been experiencing one or more of these symptoms for a long time, you need to see your general practitioner or urologist.

Conventional treatment

The choice of treatment methods for prostate cancer depends on the stage of the disease, patient’s health status, and his health peculiarities. As a rule, in most countries, only open surgery is used to treat prostate cancer.

Compared to more modern methods, it is more traumatic and also less effective treatment option. In addition, this method has low efficacy in the treatment of advanced stages of prostate cancer. In addition, it requires a longer recovery period after treatment. For this reason, many patients want to undergo treatment abroad in order to avoid negative health consequences.

Modern treatment options

Today, a great variety of modern methods are used for prostate cancer treatment in the best clinics in Germany. These include robotic surgeries, systemic radionuclide therapy with Lutetium-177 and Actinium-225, and proton beam therapy.

As medical practice shows, proton therapy in Germany is one of the most effective treatments for prostate cancer patients. With its help, impressive results can be achieved in the treatment of advanced forms of cancer. In addition, proton therapy for prostate cancer treatment is one of the safest methods that are available today.

During the treatment, a proton beam is precisely directed at the tumor with a special machine. Thanks to the high precision of this method most of the destructive radiation energy is delivered inside the tumor, sparing healthy tissues along its way through the organism.

Treatment during a lockdown

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries have closed their borders, so that foreign residents cannot travel abroad. Thus, thousands of patients cannot receive modern treatment. However, if you want to be treated abroad during the lockdown, you should contact the medical tourism operator Booking Health.

With the help of Booking Health, the cost of proton beam therapy for prostate cancer will be fair, without additional fees and extra charges. In addition, the specialists of the company will help you with the registration of necessary documents, as well as provide you with information about treatment abroad during the lockdown. Thanks to BookingHealth, thousands of patients all over the world have been treated abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treatment in the best foreign clinics

If you have long wanted to undergo treatment abroad, but were afraid of difficulties, there is an ideal solution for you. With the help of the medical tourism operator Booking Health all the problems related to the organization of medical program abroad will be solved. You will be able to start proton therapy in Germany any time.

The specialists of Booking Health offer comprehensive arrangement of medical programs abroad, taking care of all medical and non-medical aspects of the trip. The best doctor and the best clinic will be recommended for you. Moreover, the cost of proton beam therapy for prostate cancer with Booking Health will be much lower than if you organize your treatment abroad by yourself.

Related

Comments

comments