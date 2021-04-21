How to Turn Your Dated Kitchen Into a Modern Space with Minimal Resources 

Your kitchen is the most important part of the house because it serves as the engine that ensures you are fed and functional to perform your home and office duties. Kitchen remodelling can transform your house into a small piece of ecstasy. The condition of your kitchen has an effect on the house and a makeover is necessary. You should consider upgrading your kitchen with a new and elegant design.

How to fund your kitchen renovation project

A dream-like trendy kitchen is possible with some easy renovations. In times, when the family is spending days at home with you working from home and kids homeschooling, spending more time in the kitchen is an obvious thing. Whether you want to prepare some healthy meals for yourself or fun snacks for kids, the last thing you would want to come across is a jammed kitchen cabinet drawer or an energy-consuming kitchen chimney with features from the 2000s or maybe 1990s. Yes, the design of the kitchen is as important as your bedrooms and living room. A top-quality kitchen makeover can, however, be expensive, but there is a vast variety of available options to fund it. If you are stuck with finances, go for credit card refinancing or mortgage refinancing if your documentation is complete in all regards and you think that the lenders will approve it without any hassle. You can also look for a quick payday loan if you fail to get money from the banks.

Mortgage refinancing: If you have an existing mortgage approach your current lender with a fresh application. If you have been paying your mortgage regularly and hold a good credit score, the chances are that the mortgage refinancing will not take more than a couple of days. It’s quick and easy if you meet the requirements of the lending bank.

Payday loans: This option is the best of all, simply because it requires minimum documentation and credit score is not a major worry here. There are many online lenders who provide quick and easy payday loans after verifying your IDs and salary slips. The amount you get as a payday loan depends on your requirement and the ability to pay back on time.

Credit card financing: Your credit card financing has a spending limit but you can approach the issuing bank with your new requirement if you have been paying the credit card bills on time and have never defaulted. Credit score is given importance here but if you meet all the criteria, the amount is disbursed quickly.

Here are some ways you can renovate your dated kitchen into a beautiful modern space and that too on a budget.

Paint your kitchen with stylish paint or wallpaper

Depending on your taste and liking, a fresh painting comes in handy, especially if you haven’t done it in a while. Whereas wallpaper is much more expensive, it has the advantage of longevity. Both can, however, serve the bigger purpose of giving your kitchen the elegance you desire.

You may also be working with an interior décor designer who may have better ideas on what happens to your kitchen’s background, but replacing old paint with new or wallpaper is a major step in renovating your kitchen. Patch up your kitchen with the best colour and shades you desire the most or think appropriate to the new makeover.

Upgrade the kitchen floor

You can replace or upgrade your kitchen floor with as low as 20 pounds depending on the size of the kitchen. Add luxurious tiles, corks, or vinyl that fit your taste as well as the design you want your kitchen to look like.

As you replace and upgrade your kitchen floor, go for a top-notch quality which may be expensive in addition to other renovation costs. Go for durable tiling, which has many options in the market that are inexpensive and of good quality too. It should also offer safety (should not be slippery) and should be easy to clean.

Change your kitchen cabinets

Upgrading your kitchen cabinets should be on your list of kitchen décor every time you want to remodel your kitchen. Kitchen cabinets are an important component of your kitchen hardware; hence they must be looked out for with utmost dedication.

The colours you choose should be exquisite, the wood should be of good quality, and the door handles must be strong. The cabinets can be repaired, remodelled, or replaced with new ones depending on the circumstances. Add a style and fashion that matches the overall design you want for your new kitchen.

Do a lighting makeover

Daytime light might be sufficient during the day to make your kitchen brighten up. It is a different thing at night or if you have no sufficient light during the day. Replace the expensive lighting with modern, cost-effective LED lighting.

Stylish kitchen lighting should be incorporated into your renovation plans as you upgrade your kitchen. Go for modern lighting fixtures, including different models like vintage lighting, dimmable lighting, or lighting that matches your liking.

WIth plenty of options online, you can choose anything that you have on your mind, and that too at very affordable prices. You will save money while buying and with modern designs and efficiency-based products, you will also save on the electricity bill.

Replace your kitchen appliance

Old kitchen appliances can be convenient and memorable but they get boring and incompatible with modern styles and tastes of the kitchen. You can sell your old appliance and add some money to buy new and modern cookers, refrigerator, oven, microwave, dish-washer, and other basic kitchen appliances.

As you design your kitchen, ensure it is perfectly organized in a modern style that ensures you have more space that matches the overall kitchen makeover. After a makeover, the last thing you would want is to be struggling to accommodate all your appliances nicely and easily in the kitchen.

Make use of wall art and carvings

Of course, wallpaper or cool paint can make a huge impact on the kitchen, but it can be boring to the eyes to stare at a blank kitchen background. A beautiful piece of artwork included can transform the look of your kitchen remarkably.

There are so many different pieces of artwork you can augment into your kitchen background ranging from large wall frames, carvings that fit your creative style. This gives your kitchen a class of elegance you couldn’t imagine. Wall art and extra pieces of artwork like carvings are the icings on the cake that perfects the overall kitchen makeover.







