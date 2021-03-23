How To Deal With SD Cards Not Formatting

We all can agree that expandability is key for a great experience with your devices in today’s technology-driven world, from cloud storage to USB flash sticks and the ever so popular SD Cards. You can be an eco hero that saves the world, but if you can’t format your drive to upload the files of the Amazon on fire or the giant oil spill, what good are your efforts. I hvae been there, believe me. These tiny chips have been a staple for memory expansion in various devices for more than a decade, offering hot-swappable memory and support with every device without re-formatting it to use on any particular device. But as time passes and with extensive usage, the chances increase for your precious data to become corrupt, making data either hidden, deleted, or making the SD Card unable to format.

General Causes of SD Card Not Formatting:

Malware and viruses present on the SD Card prevent users from formatting so they can keep infecting their devices wherever the SD Card is inserted. This is usually caused by plugging your storage device in an infected device or moving an infected file into the storage device.

Improper installation of SD Card in the slot prevents it from being formatted as the OS will not properly execute tasks on it. We recommend cleaning the SD Card’s contact points and try again to see if the error persists.

While fetching and writing data, sudden interruptions can result in SD Card corruption, stopping people from using it normally. This causes bad sectors to pop up on your SD Card, causing the memory to be corrupted and not show up altogether.

Sectors on the SD Card starting to fail to cause irregular behavior within. Storage Devices have a fixed lifespan and a limited amount of times they can read/write data within their system.

How to Resolve SD Card Not Formatting Issue on Windows 10/8/7:

Memory card not formatting is a scenario is what we all deal with time to time and finding a solution is sometimes quite frustrating. In this article we have jotted three best methods to fix SD Card formatting on Windows 7 and onward. Have a look

Method 1: Repair SD Card using Diskpart:

When it comes to disk management, Diskpart can be a pretty powerful tool. Classified as a legacy tool using a command-line interface, this nifty tool can be used to look after drives, virtual drives, partitions, and volumes within it all by simply opening it in the Command Prompt, giving a more in-depth look at what you’re doing compared with other tools and methods.

To use Diskpart for your SD Card, all you have to do is follow these steps.

Press “Windows key+R” at the same moment to open the “Run box,” type in “cmd,” and hit the enter key once to open up the Command Prompt needed to open Diskpart. Once Command Prompt is opened up, type in Diskpart and press enter. Once you have the diskpart opened up, you’ll have to enter the term “list disk” and press enter to list down all the current disks your computer is detecting, helping you identify your SD Card Identify your SD Card within the list and select the SD Card by writing “select disk (SD CARD NUMBER).” In our case, it was Disk 1 but can vary for others. After selecting your SD Card, you then have to write “clean” and press Enter. This shall securely clean data and meta-data alongside such as its partition and signature. After cleaning your SD Card, you shall then write “create partition primary.” This shall re-create a partition for your SD Card to make it readable. Finally, you can format your SD Card by writing “format fs=fat32” (For fat32 file system) or “format fs=ntfs” (For NTFS file system) and press enter.



Startup your SD Card by assigning a drive letter to the SD Card (Make sure the drive letter is unique and is currently not used by another partition). Write “assign letter=(letter name)” and press enter, and your SD Card shall finally be ready to use.

Once all the steps are done, if the SD Card is structurally sound, then your SD Card shall work as it should and appear on the Windows File Explorer for you to start storing your files in.

Method 2: Repair SD Card using Disk Management

Although diskpart is a powerful tool, it can be intimidating for users because of its Command-Line Interface, so people can instead rely on Windows Disk Management which can do everything diskpart can but with an included Graphical User Interface to make things much easier for the user to format and manage their storage media on the system.

The following steps shall show you how to fix SD Card using Disk Management.

Press “Windows Key+R” to open the Run box and write in “diskmgmt.msc” Press enter to open Disk Management. Find your SD Card in the list given in the graphical user interface. Right-click the SD Card from the click and then click on “Format” from the dropdown menu Set File Label, Allocation Unit Size, and the File System you wish to use on your SD Card Click OK to proceed with Formatting your SD Card completely.

What Is The Process To Recover Lost Data From Formatted SD Card?

Now that you have your SD Card formatted, you might want to restore all of your lost data. Even though the formatting process clearly states how you will lose your data, you can still recover all of it with the magic of Recoverit Data Recovery Software. Whether your SD Card would be corrupt or damaged, Recoverit can bring back all of your data in a flash, and it works with other kinds of storage devices as well, from Hard Disks to External Storage Devices and much more.

Here’s how to use Recoverit to get back all of your precious data once more via Wondershare Recoverit:

Download and install Recoverit Data Recovery Software on your Windows Device to get started. Recoverit can be installed on Macbooks as well. After installing the Recoverit software, choose your SD Card or Storage Device which you would like to restore data from After selecting your SD Card, just click on start and let Recoverit do its magic by scanning your storage device for any past data

Wondershare Recoverit is a patented software that allow you preview files to select what to recover; after selecting your data, all you need to do is press “Recover” and see your lost data come back once more.

Extra Tip: We highly suggest saving your recovered data someplace else other than your SD Card while recovering. This shall save your deleted data within the SD Card from being lost or overwritten, causing the data to be lost forever.

Conclusion:

Just like that, in three simple steps, all of your lost data will be recovered with ease with the power of Recoverit Data Recovery Software. Wondershare Recoverit is one of the best data recovery software 2021. If anyone wants a hassle-free experience in recovering their precious data without spending a huge sum of money getting it back, then Recoverit is the tool for you.Of course, you can also try more recovery tools to help you solve the question.

