Bethlehem’s Patron Saint of Puppies

If you’ve traveled to India, Mexico, Amman, Jordan –– you see that dogs don’t have it so good. They are kicked, wounded, abused, and in some unlucky places poisoned or shot on sight, nursling puppies killed in front of their mothers and then left to rot in a garbage dumpster. Or litters of puppies and kittens tossed out of the windows of speeding cars. This is what happens in holy cities like Bethlehem, says Diana George, who cries about the state of animal rights in her home city, run by the Palestinian Authority.

Diana has taken it upon herself to save every furry or feathery life she can. With no stretch of the imagination Diana is dubbed by Green Prophet as the Patron Saint of puppies, dogs, kittens, lame donkeys and even chickens. She has stood up for animals who can’t speak for themselves. Her organization Animals and Environment…and through it she estimates that she finds homes for about 150 puppies every year, and ….

I met Diana through a few of a friend of a friend when I was looking for puppies this past summer. Within an hour she was sending me photos via Whatsapp of scrappy puppies, all born in backyards of people in Bethlehem or Ramallah. Some of them were still nursing. A couple of days later Diana arranged the difficult process of sending a taxi to a city she wasn’t in the West Bank, working as a matchmaker for puppies and people that want them in Israel. She would find a taxi to pick up the puppies who would cross the Green Line with the driver to bring them to Israel where people are eager to adopt puppies –– and mature dogs. Her dogs come from the West Bank cities and villages around Bethlehem, Ramallah, Hebron, Jenin and Jericho.

The day my puppies arrived (they were called in by a Romanian woman married to a Palestinian man in Ramallah), Zuckerberg and Shemesh (sun in Hebrew) there was a bit of a mix up and hoping to help bring a wounded dog in our ride to a pet hospital in Israel, the dog died not reaching the veterinarian in time. She was bawling on the phone, upset, crying, and I thought to myself –– if we all could feel this way about the lives of dogs we could surely build an entirely peaceful Middle East. In the framework of “peace” we could say that Diana’s initiative is creating peace through puppies. Since our puppies arrived from Ramallah, it turns out that I have about 4 friends who also have Palestinian dogs.

My husband, an Israeli, said what’s happening today in the West Bank –- Ramallah and the disconnected Bethlehem, south of Jerusalem, was how dogs were treated in Tiberias, Israel when he was a kid. The dogs were wild and a local butcher had the job of poisoning them. When the poison didn’t work he would smash the dogs heads with a rock. As graphic and terrible as it was, this was the reality of the times and place then –- the reality that Diana is living with now, in the less developed Palestinian Authority.

A picture of Jesus, no doubt her inspiration, graces her Facebook. His hands outstretched to welcome all animals. Some 2000 years ago the Sea of Galilee near Tiberias was one of his famous stomping grounds.

There are plenty of passages in the Bible that talk about animal rights. When Bilaam was torturing his donkey who wanted to protect him from the Angel of Death. There is another passage –– which is also a Jewish Commandment or mitzvah about not taking away the eggs from a nest when a mother is watching, or the mitzva of not cooking the meat of a calf in the milk of its mother. There is another about not yoking an animal with a load he cannot carry.

Despite her abhorrence for animal cruelty, which Diana has taken on with religious deference, Diana is getting death threats in Bethlehem for her plan to build an animal shelter in the outskirts of the city. Her father does not welcome the 9 dogs she has brought home with her, and it’s a major cause for friction in the home also shared with her mother in Bethlehem.

“Many people appreciate me and think I am a saint, but I go to sleep drained of energy, with back pain. The puppies –- they need vaccines against temper and parvo and these cost a lot of money with I cover with my own money if the donations don’t come in.

Diana works to adopt out pets that people send to her –- and through organisations in Israel a small adoption fee covers the vaccinations and neutering of the animal.

Her work life is now mixed with her animal rescue efforts –– the need for more resources has meant that Diana had to take on a job managing a bus station, which is not unlike fielding the dozens of calls and text messages she gets every day between homeless dogs and people who could save or adopt them. The day when my puppies came I think we exchanged 10 calls and about 50 messages. Diana clearly needs more resources to do this important job and we want to help spread the word.

Diana has a Master’s Degree in International Cooperation and Development and a Bachelor Degree in English Literature. She speaks 6 languages, and probably many more not counting her affiliation with dogs, cats, donkeys and more: “What we do is a fight here. It’s really a war. These are difficult times,” Diana tells me by phone.

“Good people call me or reach out to me on Facebook when they find dogs with broken legs, covered in ticks, burned with acid. Nablus is lucky that they have an amazing vet who saves a lot of puppies for us but it’s not enough.

“Most of the local authorities support fundraising for EU money for building infrastructure but never do they think about approaching the EU for helping put a stop to stray dogs and taking care of them. Some of my work has been to convince the municipalities that they need to invest in space, land, a clinic, vets.

“I found some land, a big piece of land and I started building a shelter and people there started threatening my life because they didn’t want me to build an animal shelter near them but if we had it with the help of my volunteers we could find forever homes for all these dogs in Israel.

“Thousands of dogs are shot and killed by the police every year. Whatever they shoot they just throw in the trash. I’ve found puppies shot and they are terrified and crying and it’s horrible,” says Diana on the verge of tears.

I can hear men calling her to work in the background.

“We need awareness here for animal rights. And Covid is making everything worse,” she stresses. I see more abuse and now have to rescue birds, rabbits, donkeys. Many of these animals I can send to a vegan farm sanctuary in Israel. Over 2020 she estimates that Israelis have adopted 150 puppies, 70 dogs. “Legally animals are not allowed to cross into Israel. But animals,” stresses Diana, “should not be involved in any human-based conflict. Period.”

Want to help Diana save more puppies, dogs, donkeys, cats? Visit her GofundMe page here or Venmo @bethlehemshelter

Related

Comments

comments