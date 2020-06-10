Addiction Trends In 2020 so far

Addiction is a serious problem across the world, but psychologists and medical researchers are making new inroads into effective addiction treatments every year. Those looking into treatment options for themselves or their loved ones would do well to pay attention because many cutting-edge techniques are already showing incredible promise. Read on to find out about addiction trends to watch in 2020.

Individualized Treatments

It used to be the case that the faith-based 12-step program was more or less the only option available. While no one is questioning the fact that the 12-step program has helped countless individuals overcome their addictions, it’s important to recognize that every addict’s brain works a little differently. Researchers are now beginning to recognize the importance of individualized treatment plans in addiction therapy, but not everyone is on-board yet. Those who haven’t had luck with traditional 12-step programs can find help at ARC Rehab that takes their unique personalities and life situations into account.

Best-of-Both-Worlds Approaches

Combining approaches based on cognitive psychology with support systems like those found in 12-step treatment programs creates a best-of-both-worlds approach to addiction therapy. This is especially true when facilities establish individualized treatment plans for their clients that include both peer support groups and individual interventions.

Focus on Root Causes of Addiction

Just getting clean and sober isn’t enough to sustain long-term recovery. That’s because there’s almost always at least one underlying factor that drove the addict to use drugs or alcohol, to begin with. It’s now becoming clear that addressing these root causes is just as important as treating the symptoms of withdrawal, at least when it comes to preventing relapses.

Whole-Life Improvement

Good addiction treatment facilities also give clients the tools they need to improve their lives, reduce stress, and find more fulfilling activities to occupy their time. Many focus not just on the physical aspects of addiction treatment, but also the mental, emotional, and spiritual aspects of creating a life that will motivate recovering addicts to continue fighting off their cravings. This may include training on how to eat healthier, get enjoyable exercise, find fulfilling leisure activities, build healthy friendships, and more.

Changing Approaches to Medical Interventions

Medical and pharmaceutical interventions can help a lot, especially during the initial phases of addiction recovery. Modern medicine is changing how addiction therapists think about medical interventions by introducing modalities like biochemical restoration and neurofeedback. New pharmaceutical medications are also being investigated, including medications formulated to reduce cravings and alleviate the pain of withdrawal symptoms without creating new dependencies.

Renewed Focus on Holistic Techniques

In recent years, Western therapists have begun to draw inspiration from the rich cultural traditions of Eastern medicine. Techniques like yoga, meditation, and acupuncture have been practiced for thousands of years in other parts of the world, but it is only recently that Western psychologists and addiction counselors have begun to take them seriously. It’s now becoming more common to see addiction treatment centers that take a holistic approach to heal the body and mind by offering meditation and mindfulness training, yoga classes, horticulture therapy, and more.

The Bottom Line

The way people think about addiction is changing. Most people used to believe that addiction occurred as a result of some kind of moral failing, but now, science has proven that addiction is a disease. It’s about time that addiction treatment changed to reflect this knowledge.

