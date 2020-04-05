5 Steps To Implement A Containerization Strategy Successfully

There are several steps for backend developers to implement a reliable containerization strategy. Many modern software development teams are taking advantage of container technology in order to guarantee enhanced storage security and accelerated application delivery. Even with various containerized networks available, there are several steps to take before you can launch a reliable strategy. Taking the proper steps ensures that your system and development team is prepared for the integration of container application technology. If you are interested in a unique development strategy for your software pipeline, read on to learn about the essential steps to implement a containerization strategy.

Assess The Readiness Of Your Platform

Before you can implement an effective containerization strategies, you need to first assess the readiness of your platform. In order to operate reliable containerized application, you need a reliable, enterprise-grade platform. Address the various architectural requirements of your platform. You need to assess factors like network infrastructure, web hosting and proper networking. At the same time, you need to be certain of sufficient storage, logging, and monitoring functions within your current platform. Once this set of platform needs is met, you can be certain that your platform is ready for an effective containerized strategy.

Purchase An Artifactory Registry

In order to implement an effective containerization strategy, you need to integrate an artifactory registry. Registries are essential tools for software development teams practicing containerization. They serve as image repositories to hold your various snapshots. Most registries integrate repositories directly from reputable container platforms like Docker. By using a Docker registry, you can also take advantage of registries as a storage driver. With this in place, development teams can effectively configure backend storage for their Docker Trusted Registry (DTR). Even better, your DTR can be accessed on-premises or cloud-based. At the same time, it can be used utilizing a virtual or physical system. With this, development teams can effectively take advantage of advanced customizable configuration for their container strategy. Be certain to purchase an artifactory registry in order to implement your containerization strategy.

Plan Your Pipeline

One of the most critical steps throughout development of your containerization strategy is to plan your pipeline. Before you begin storing repositories within applications, you need to first be certain how containers will improve your software development pipeline. Your software pipeline consists of all the steps required to plan, develop, deploy, and maintain a specific project. One of the best ways development teams can manage their pipeline is by integrating an end-to-end containerized technology. These integrative technologies provide an automate, secure, and unified application delivery pipeline to help developers plan their process. Plan your software development pipeline in order to effectively implement your containerization strategy.

Ensure Proper Security

Before you implement and begin developing software utilizing a container strategy, you need to ensure proper security of your system. You need sufficient security to minimize digital risks. Security needs to be prioritized throughout your container application lifecycle. Whether it be the planning, development, deployment, or monitoring phase of software development projects, the containerized environment must remain protected, private, and secure. The best container platforms are already incredibly secure. However, for development teams handling sensitive repositories, it is often advantageous to invest in additional security products. When properly integrated with containerized applications, these products can assist with behavior monitoring, whitelisting, as well as anomaly detection. Before you can deploy your containerized strategy, be certain to ensure proper security of your overall platform.

Orchestrate Layers

One of the key steps to implement your containerization strategy is to orchestrate your layers. Container deployments key functionality is directly derived from scheduling and orchestrating layers. Orchestration layers are tasked with keeping containers running in the preferred state, managing service level agreements, and interfacing with the application itself. These layers then prescribe a strict set of requirements for how to arrange various layers once scheduled. When layers are scheduled, the most reliable hosts are organized in a cluster. Be sure to orchestrate layers throughout development of your containerization strategy.

There are several steps developers must take before implementing their containerization strategy. Containerization makes it simpler and safer to store repositories of web design code. First, you need to assess the readiness of your platform. Then, integrate a reputable artifactory registry. Following this, you need to plan your software delivery pipeline. Then, consider a testing measure to ensure proper security of your platform. Finally, you can begin orchestrating the layers of your containerized applications. Consider the points mentioned above to learn about the essential steps to implement a containerization strategy.

