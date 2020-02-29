Top things to do in Brisbane

Brisbane is a city full of excitement and fun. On your visit to the Queensland capital, you might want to learn the history of the city, observe amazing views, take in the culture, or something else entirely! There are so many things to do in Brisbane, it can be hard to decide where to start.

Climb Story Bridge

When someone says, “bridge climb,” you might think of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, but Brisbane’s Story Bridge is just as stunning. Climb the bridge at twilight, in the day, at dawn, or at night—whichever works best for you. The summit of the bridge is approximately 80 metres above sea level and offers 360° views of the city. For the more adventurous climbers, the Story Bridge offers something unique—it’s the only bridge that lets you abseil down the bridge, walk the plank at the top of the bridge, and do a cantilever lean out from the plank. The cantilever leans out over the city traffic 50 metres below. You’ll still be in your harness, perfectly safe, but it’s a truly unique experience.

Go Shopping in Queen Street Mall

Brisbane’s biggest shopping centre is the Queen Street Mall. Within the sprawling mall, there are over 700 stores spread over separate, unique sections. There’s QueensPlaza, The Myer Centre, the MacArthur Centre, the Brisbane Arcade, and Tattersall’s Arcade. The stores aren’t all you’ll find here though; the mall is often host to a range of performances to entertain and delight.

Go Bar Hopping in Fortitude Valley

If you’re the type that likes to sample the local bars and cocktails in a new city, you’ll want to head to Fortitude Valley. Fortitude Valley is a suburb on the northern half of Brisbane and it’s full of trendy bars that cater to both locals and tourists. Plan out your evening to visit a range of bars, or just walk through the city and pop into any watering hole that takes your fancy.

Check out the Queensland Cultural Centre

On the Brisbane South Bank is the Queensland Cultural Centre, a space home to several cultural institutes. If you’re looking for cultural things to do in Brisbane, a visit here is a must. You’ll find the Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA), the Queensland Museum and Sciencentre, the Queensland Performing Arts Centre, and the State Library of Queensland. No matter what kind of cultural experience you want to enjoy, you’ll probably find it in the Cultural Centre.

