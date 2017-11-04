As they say, you cannot find the true you unless you go on a solo trip once in your life. It is very true that when you are on a solo trip, you are not only completely responsible for yourself but you need to make sure that you take responsibility of keeping yourself safe and sound. For example if you plan on going for an African safari on your own, there are numerous things that you need to keep in mind, as you will not have anyone to fall back on. So it is vital that you make a note of the things that will make your solo trip good, if you want to have a safe and successful journey. Here are 4 things to keep in mind while travelling solo.

Plan, but don’t expect everything to go as planned

It is a very important to plan some of the finer details of the trip if you do not want things to go bad. But at the same time, you need to remember that not all things will go as per plan and you need to accept these changes. We advocate that you keep some broad plans in mind and then go with the flow once you reach the place. This will help you to adapt to the situations well.

A little local language knowledge can help a lot

It is always a good idea to know the local language to some extent. When you are travelling to a place, which does not use your mother tongue or the languages you know, you might have some problem in basic communication. So make sure to learn the basic words that will help you to move around comfortably.

Interact and ask the locals

There are many small local jewels that you will not know about unless you ask the locals. It is good to go to the touristy places but if you want to know the place well, you need to go like a local person. Talk to them and ask them for places that are mostly visited by the locals.

Always carry snacks and water

It is a very good idea to carry some snacks and water with you while you are travelling. You never know when you might need something to eat and drink but have nothings nearby.

It is important to make a plan when you are travelling solo. While travelling solo might come with a lot of responsibility, it can be a very positive experience if executed properly. You need to make sure that you have a concrete plan in place as it will help you to go about well. Always remember that even though you might not have someone to travel with you, there will be a lot of people around, so do not feel shy to ask them for help. At the same time, we also recommend that you keep some music and books handy, in case you feel that you need some company.

