Dome glamping like you are on Mars

You know us. We are dreaming of Mars daily. But for most of us, getting there will only be a dream. But you can live out the fantasy close to where the film The Martian was shot –– by staying in Freedomes owned by the SunCity Camp in Jordan. The site offers one of 20 geodesic domes for glamping.

Freedomes is a company that offers a relatively inexpensive DIY backyard dome kits. But the company also constructed the domed habitat for astronaut Mark Watney in the The Martian’s set.

The Freedomes camp is situated around gorgeous sandstone and granite rock formations, allowing you to feel like you have travelled to another planet. Each dome offers a private bathroom and large window for a viewing Wadi Rum.

There are about 5,000 Bedouins who call Wadi Rum home. They call it Valley of the Moon. If you are hankering for more exploration, the camp can set you up with local Bedouin tour guides for more in-depth exploration of the region. Try SunCity’s restaurant if you want a taste of local lamb.

The cost for travelling to and staying on Mars will set you back a few billion likely. So SunCity offers an affordable alternative – at $159 to $318 a night.

I’ve had a lot of experience in domes. Check out my greenhouse from my roof last winter.

+ Freedomes

+ SunCity Camp

