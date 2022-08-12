Enhance Your Creative Talent with Filmora Video Editor

We all have a hidden talent for story-telling by expressing our ideas. But due to various reasons, we fail to digitize our ideas in a creative way. However, with the help of right video editing tool, you can now pour out all you have in your mind. Filmora video editor is an ideal tool which allows you to transform your creative ideas with audio, video, and cool effects, etc.

Consider editing your videos with all the necessary ingredients to hook up the users with your digital content. One of the advantages of Filmora is the easy-to-use interface, and anyone with a bit of computer knowledge can do wonders due to its high-end editing features. Afterwards, you can easily upload your content on YouTube and let the world discover your hidden talent.

Overview of Wondershare Filmora

Ideal for beginners as well as professionals, Filmora provides powerful features and easy-to-use interface to take your video editing skills to an entirely magical level. As a popular YouTube video editor, you can find many YouTube videos edited by Filmora and also the cool effects it delivers. Undoubtedly, Filomora is one of the best editing software for YouTube, as it has all the essential tools to make an engaging and exciting video ready to receive applauses from your friends and colleagues. Following are some unique features that can help you create professional videos.

Speed Ramping

You’re provided with an easy-to-use “speed ramping curve” that you can customize your keyframes with just a few clicks. It allows you to quickly increase or decrease the speed of the motion of your video. Hence, creating transitions between two keyframes is an easy process. The Speed Ramping feature helps create exclusive footage from the camera, sports games, and similar videos.

Instant Mode

Instant mode saves a lot of time while working on several videos. Instant Mode has many templates with special effects, animations, and transitions. So, once you upload the media files and choose the template, the Instant Mode will help you to digitalize your ideas. It is easy to use as you need to add just the video to edit, and Filmora will do the rest for you instantly.

New Plug-ins

Supporting professional-quality effects plugins from award-winning developer, Boris FX and NewBlue FX, Filmora can take your video editing experience into another level. Following five NewBlue effect collections have been customized for use in Filmora: Title Pro 7, Video Stylizer, Video Elements, Video Filters, and Video Essentials. Another 6 Continuum Units from Boris have been customized for Filmora users, unleashing amazing creative visual effects and graphics potential. Includes Particles, Stylize, Lights, Image Restoration, Blur and Art Looks.

Masking

One of the advantages of using Filmora 11 is the masking feature. It is a process where you can make a transparent shaper over the central clip. The idea is to show the users about a particular area in the window while hiding everything else. It prevents the users from getting distraction so that you can pinpoint your area. The masking feature of Filmora is easy to use, and it has many blending features that can enhance the output of your video.

AI Portrait

AI Portrait is helpful as it does not require a green screen when removing video background. It detects the human on your video easily and remove the background with simple clicks. You can also add effects to your video to give it a relaxed look with just a button click.

Speech-to-text & Text-to-Speech

One of the most significant new feature is Speech-to-text, which helps to convert your Speech into text effortlessly. Now, there is no need to type your text. It also saves much of your time. The reason for using Speech to text tool is that you can easily create subtitles for your video. It is a tremendous advantage for YouTubers as you can upload your video to any type of user.

Various Export options

One of the most incredible benefits of using Filmora is its compatibility with various video formats. Once you create a video, you can export it in most video formats like MPEG-2, MP4, AVI, WMV, and similar file formats. After creating the video, you can save it in the file extension of your choice, or upload to YouTube directly.

Price and Plans

Available for Windows and Mac, Filmora provides a free trial version for you to explore the features before purchasing. If you want to purchase Filmora as an individual, there are two options that you can choose: the Annual plan or the Perpetual plan. If you are a professional, it is better to go for a lifetime subscription as you do not have to consider annual renewals. However, in the long run, whether you are an amateur or a professional, it is advisable to opt for a life subscription as there is not much difference in the expenses.

Verdict

Wondershare Filmora is one of the best video editing software for anyone who wants to go with video editing. It is user-friendly and has some incredible tools that will mesmerize you. In short Wondershare Filmora creates magic in the world of video editing. You can automatically use and synchronize audio with your videos and also use sub-titles. The visual effects of Filmora are just out of the world. It will hold you to your seat once you start editing your YouTube videos with Filmora.

