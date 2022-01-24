Oman’s first solar energy power plant launches with $400 M USD investment

The Ibri II is a 500MW photovoltaic solar power project located in the Ad-Dhahirah region of Oman. Now completed, it is the first utility-scale renewable energy facility in the Sultanate of Oman.

The power plant is built, owned and operated by the Shams Ad-Dhahira Generating Company, a special purpose vehicle incorporated by ACWA Power of Saudi Arabia, (50%), the Gulf Investment Corporation (40%), and the called Alternative Energy Projects (10%).

ACWA from Saudi Arabia develops, invests in and operates power plants and desalination water plants in 12 countries. ACWA Power’s portfolio, with an investment value in excess of USD 67.1 billion, can generate 42.6 GW of power and produce 6.4 million m3 /day of desalinated water.

The Ibri II solar power plant is backed by a 15-year power purchase agreement with the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP).

Financing of $400 M USD was finalised in March, 2020 and the solar plant was just made operational. When it reaches its peak production capacity the Omani solar power plant will power 33,000 Omani households while offsetting approximately 340,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions a year.

Located in a 10 square mile undeveloped area within the Ibri Wilayat Province of the Ad-Dhahirah Governorate of Oman, the power plant is about approximately 300 km away from the city of Muscat about 80 miles from the UAE border.

The over all aim of the plant and ones to come is to reduce Oman’s dependence on fossil fuels.

According to PV Magazine the Middle East is seeing strong growth in solar: “The Middle East, and the Gulf in particular, has been home to record low solar tariffs in recent years,” the report.

“Major projects are being awarded via tenders, with prices gradually closing in on a remarkable $1 USD ct/kWh. Of course, this is no coincidence due to the region’s favorable solar conditions: availability of cheap and sunny desert land, low labor costs, cheap project financing, supportive tax regimes, large projects benefitting from economies of scale, well designed tender structures, and decreasing PV component prices.”

