Jeff Bezos’ Alto Labs to Defeat Death

When you are one of the world’s richest people, and obsessed with the seemingly endlessness of technology, travelling to Mars or defeating death seems like a reasonable pursuit. Jeff Bezos the founder of Amazon, the online buy everything store, announced recently that he is forming a company – Altos Labs – to reverse ageing and has hired scientists from the area of stem cell research, a branch of research that can reprogram cells to stop ageing –- so is the hope.

A cool $3 billion USD is going into the venture to start.

Will it work and will Jeff live long enough to open an Amazon hub on Mars? I could see it coming. Upload, an Amazon Prime TV series gives a wink to the idea already, where the rich and lucky can “upload” a version of their consciousness to a fancy Ralph Lauren Polo club style afterlife. The goal of the company building this afterlife is eventually to transfer the download of your consciousness and possibly soul (of the believers) to a new body built from stem cells.

In the real life Altos Labs says it will unravel the deep biology of cellular rejuvenation programming to restore cell health and resilience to reverse disease, injury, and the disabilities that can occur throughout life.

The company launches with a community of leading scientists, clinicians, and leaders from both academia and industry working together towards this common mission.

Stem cell research in the United States is still a contentious issue where Christian values often lead to stopping Federal Funding as was the case during the Bush Administration. This set back American research in the area for decades. Meanwhile in other countries like Israel where the Jewish faith believes that life starts at 40 days in utero, some of the ethical questions of stem cell research, often done with fetal stem cell tissues is not an issue. This may be why perhaps the Altos team has also partnered with Japanese researchers, as Japan is known for fast-tracking stem cell research and has a Nobel prize winner from the field of research.

China very well may have cloned human beings by now but due to its apparent unethical approach to research and lack of transparent communication to the scientific community, working with China on a viable solution for the future would be very taboo for Westerners who believe that an embryo and fetus has rights.

Confucian, Taoist, and Buddhist teachings have substantially affected the societal and ethical framework and norms of China. In contrast to Western religious beliefs, none of these teachings consider a human embryo sacred from the moment of conception.

According to this article in Stem Cell the majority of Chinese people do not regard the embryo as a human being. This is exemplified by the prevalence of artificial termination of pregnancy in China: the country registers approximately 13 million medical terminations annually, compared with 20 million births.

Altos Science Superteam