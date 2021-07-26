Planning a Summer Trip: 8 Locations for a Perfect Student’s Vacay

Summer’s in full play and it’s high time for students to plan their vacation. There are lots of options suitable for anyone — extreme lovers, party-goers, gourmets, and culture buffs. Below is a list of fascinating summer vacation destinations to fit every taste.

What to Consider Before a Trip

Before choosing a location, each student needs to consider the following:

The budget they can allocate for the vacation;

The weather that will be suitable for the type of rest they plan to have;

The accommodation that will be convenient with regard to their desired activities;

The food to ensure they’ll be able either to cook or to buy the food they want.

Another important thing to do before setting out for a vacay is to finish all their assignments as this enables students to fully enjoy their rest. Students often need to write papers for different purposes and they’re always pressed for time. To get a high score, their works should be well-written and proofread.

8 Destinations for Students’ Summer Vacation

So, now it’s time to look at 8 amazing locations for a perfect student’s vacay.

For desperate party-goers:

Ibiza, Spain.

The first thing that comes to mind when you hear that word is exclusive club music, dancing on the beach, and making new friends. It’s a hotspot place for those who expect plenty of nightlife with vibrant parties.

The top most famous nightclubs in Ibiza are:

Amnesia

Eden

El Divino

Es Paradis

Mei Ibiza

Oceanbeat Ibiza

Pacha

Privilege

Spac

Mykonos, Greece.

This Greek island never sleeps. Experts call it a worthy alternative to Ibiza. In multiple cafes and restaurants, the loudest parties take place, where you can meet famous DJs, actors, musicians, athletes, and other cover men.

Without a doubt, a Great attraction of this Greek island is the beaches. In Mykonos, there are lots of them. There are both some wild ones and some ultra-modern ones. Here’s a list of Mykonos beaches worth visiting:

Super Paradise

Platis Gialos

Paranga

Elia

Agios Sostis





To have fun at all-night parties, students can visit one of the most popular clubs such as:

Void

Cavo Paradiso

Paradise Club

For true culture lovers:

Budapest, Hungary.

An incredible location for students willing to explore the cultural and historical spots. Besides, the Hungarian city is located within touching distance from great European capitals, which allows to widen the trip geography.

Majestic and pompous Budapest can please those who want to see ancient Europe and learn more about its history, as well as those who are willing to go beyond the limits of excursions. To know both sides of Budapest, tourists are welcome to visit the following locations:

The Parliament of Budapest

Buda Castle

Fisherman’s Bastion

Széchenyi Chain Bridge

St. Stephen’s Basilica

Müpa Budapest

Rome, Italy.

A commonly known adage says, “All roads lead to Rome”. It’s an amazing, romantic place especially if it’s visited with a beloved one. There are dozens of places for sightseeing. By choosing Rome, students will definitely remember this trip forever.

Rome has a lot to offer to fans of ancient culture and modern art. Among the most popular tourist destination there are:

The Colosseum

The Pantheon

Piazza Navona

The Trevi Fountain

Villa Borghese gardens

Roman Forum

St. Peter’s Basilica

For real gourmets:

Tuscany, Italy.

This is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Italy. The delightful landscapes dazzle visitors, and the local cuisine is a true paradise for gourmets.

Tuscan cuisine can be described by three words: humble, simple, unique! It’s enough to try a slice of Tuscan bread dipped in olive oil, and you’ll understand it all at once! Tuscan cuisine offers a wide variety of meat, fish, and vegetable dishes accompanied by excellent local wines.

Once in Tuscany, tourists should try the following dishes:

Cacciucco

Bistecca alla Fiorentina

Pappa al pomodoro

Ribollita

Ginestrata

Gnudi toscani

Baccalà alla Livornese

Provence, France.

Provencal cuisine is justly called the “cuisine of the sun”. And indeed, filled with aromas of the south and of spicy herbs, fresh fish, an abundance of vegetables, fruits and juicy olives, it reminds of a warm summer.

Provencal food cannot be confused with any other cuisine. It differs from classic French cuisine in its relative simplicity and proximity to home cooking. But it still has many peculiarities and secrets.

The most prominent Provencal dishes are:

Bouillabaisse

Daube

Tapenade

Ratatouille

Aïoli

Tarte Tropézienne

For extreme lovers:

Kathmandu, Nepal.

Kathmandu is a Mecca for extreme lovers. Here, one can try such striking and challenging activities as trekking, paragliding, rafting, bungee jumping, canyoning, etc. And the beauty of nature only adds to the pleasant experience of this wonderful place.

After feeling a surge of adrenaline during extreme activities, it’s time to have fun at other places such as:

Boudhanath Stupa

Swayambhunath Temple

Pashupatinath Temple

Kopan Monastery

Thamel

Garden of Dreams

Kailashnath Mahadev

Budhanilkantha

Pullahari Monastery

Ayia Napa, Cyprus.

Ayia Napa is one of the most popular resorts in Cyprus. Many lovers of water sports and outdoor activities come to this location from all over the globe annually. Fans of outdoor activities can dive, surf, ride a catamaran, jet-ski, yacht, or go fishing here.

The main attraction of the resort is the old monastery built by the Venetians in the 16th century on the site of an ancient Christian church. However, there are other popular locations to visit:

Thalassa Museum

Cape Greco

Sculpture Park

Love Bridge

Sea Caves

Konnos Bay

Wrapping up

Being equipped with a list of the best destinations for summer vacation, now it’s easier to make a choice. The only thing left is to plan the dream trip and bring the most audacious plans and desires to life.

