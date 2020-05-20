How to Activate Fat Burning Hormones in our body

Many people experience what is known as the “middle-age spread” as they hit their 40s. There is a reason for that. As people age, certain functions like metabolism decreases and that leads to excessive weight gain. What is worse is the weight is almost impossible to lose.

Some people are finding that hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is helpful in weight loss. To understand why it works, you first need to understand how your body and metabolism functions.

Why Do Young People Stay Thin?

It is easier for younger people to keep weight off than adults. The reason is they are growing. As children grow, their bodies have higher metabolism rates to use every mineral and nutrient in their diets to help them function and continue to grow. This is why it is difficult to keep food in the house once kids hit puberty. After we are fully grown, our metabolism declines and continues to decline as we age. This particularly becomes s a problem for women after they hit menopause.

Children and young people also have increased hormonal rates. This also helps in growth and development. A key hormone in this is the human growth hormone (HGH). This growth hormone is produced at the base of the brain in the pituitary gland. It helps in all aspects of growing from muscle growth to energy, bone density, and organ development. Without this hormone, children have a number of problems from dwarfism to improper organ function and reproduction issues later in life.

What About Adults?

There are adults who can benefit from HGH therapy to lose weight. The growth hormone functions in adults much the same way as it does in children in that it improves organ function, mineral absorption, and energy levels as well as metabolism.



It helps improve your body’s ability to burn fat and enhance muscle.

It helps your body function better so you retain less toxins and water.

Your body absorbs more minerals to help improve fat burning.

You feel more energetic, so you exercise more.



However, even with all the benefits of HGH therapy, there are some cautions. This type of treatment does have both short-term effects such as an allergic reaction and long-term side effects that can include insulin resistance and cancer.

Also, research studies are inconclusive about how much GHG therapy helps in weight loss. One 1990 New England Journal of Medicine study indicated using HGH amounts to 14 percent loss in body fat without other lifestyle changes. That study has faced enormous criticism since with some saying it was too optimistic in the results.

This is why this treatment is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for weight loss. Adults can obtain it only with a prescription from a medical doctor.

What Does That Mean to Me?

Adults can be prescribed HGH therapy if a doctor determines they are hormone deficient. In other words, their hormone levels have to be lower than what naturally occurs at their age. To make that determination, you must go to a hormone replacement treatment (HRT) doctor and take a blood test. The blood test will show where your hormone levels are and a doctor will determine whether growth hormone therapy is right for you.

There are also supplements you can take without a prescription if you are ineligible for therapy. Those supplements are safe, will help to naturally boost your HGH and could help you as you add a nutritious diet and exercise to your weight loss routine.

More About HGH Therapy

Human growth hormone therapy is done by injection. The injections contain a synthetic version of the hormone and should be bio-identical for the best and safest results. Injections must be done on a regular basis and you must commit to therapy for a long period of time to see real results.

Hormone replacement therapy is not a magic pill or a cure-all for weight gain. It is part of a total plan that includes nutrition and exercise to achieve your weight loss goals.

Hormone experts from HGH replacement Clinic suggest you do a variety of natural things to lose weight like adding protein to your diet, find ways to reduce your stress, and get better sleep. All of these things can contribute to a better you and reduce weight.

