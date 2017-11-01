Pumpic parental control app review

Have you ever wondered how much time our kids spend online? A lot is the answer. To be precise, according to the recent research conducted by the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health (NIH), kids and teens between the ages of 8 to 18 spend about 44.5 hours each week in front of their digital screens.

Of course, it is a great way to keep in touch with friends and family, find useful information in no time or simply have a rest playing favorite game. On the other hand, our children are likely to fall victims to Internet addiction, cyberbullying, sexting or other digital dangers. That is why various monitoring apps are gaining more and more popularity among caring parents who realize all the threats of the Internet era. Today we’ve reviewed Pumpic parental control application designed for Android and iOS devices.

Pumpic Android solution

Features

To begin with, Pumpic is compatible with Android 2.2 – 6.0. 1 tablets and smartphones, however, the app will function properly only with such devices that have an implanted active SIM card.

There are two subscription plans for Android users: Basic and Premium. Basic package includes Calls and SMS monitoring and blocking, Location history, Geo-Fences, Calendar, Browsing history, Websites blocking, Bookmarks, Photos, Application management, E-mails and Remote device lock. Premium plan adds up Videos, Historical data, SMS commands, Keylogger, and certain IM chats and Social Media apps. All features are available on the website.

Note: due to peculiarities of Android OS monitoring, rooting is required to get access to Emails, Skype, WhatsApp, Viber, Kik, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Browser history (Android 6+), Websites blocking (Android 6+) and Bookmarks.

Android Pricing

In general, Pumpic is very affordable and one can easily find an option that matches his budget whether it be 1-month plan for $23.99 (Basic)/$33.99 (Premium), 3-month plan for $33.99/$43.99 or 6-month subscription for $43.99/$53.99.

Visibility

Android solution installation requires physical access to the target device and creates an icon named Monitoring on the screen. The app is password-protected, so only you will be able to manage or delete it with a special secret key. However, to be on the safe side, you may try hiding the icon from your tech-savvy kids with the help of some third-party sources from Google Play.

Pumpic iCloud solution

Features

iOS monitoring seems a little bit limited comparing to Android packages, however, Pumpic for iOS gadgets lovers still has a lot to offer. You can get advantage of viewing SMS (even deleted ones) and calls, checking on browser history, contacts, calendar, photos and monitoring IM chats (Kik and Whatsapp). In general, the new data is usually uploaded once per day, location monitoring is real-time what is extremely useful to find out your kid’s whereabouts in no time. Considering quite good reviews on the Internet, for some parents Pumpic seems to be the best parental control app for iPhone.

iCloud Pricing

Pumpic cost for iCloud solution as well as for Android one differs depending on the duration of the recurring period:

1 month – $39.99

3 months – $69.99 ($ 23.33 per month)

6 months – $87.30 ($ 14.55 per month)

Visibility

Plenty monitoring apps require jailbreak in order to track iOS devices that might be a real pain in the neck for some parents. With Pumpic non-jailbreak iCloud solution, you don’t need to worry about it. Moreover, no apps are installed on the target device, so monitoring becomes completely invisible. Physical access is not required to install the app on your child’s device as well unless you need to adjust some backup settings. All you need to start monitoring is just Apple ID and password.

How it works?

After the purchase at the Store on the website, you receive an e-mail with your credentials to the web-based Pumpic account. Once you log in, you need to choose the monitoring platform (iCloud or Android) and follow the detailed installation guide to the very end. All the information will shortly be loaded to the respective sections of the Control Panel – your main navigator. The process of downloading and installation is quick and easy but if you face some difficulties, support is available daily via LiveChat, e-mail or phone.

In addition to this, responsive Demo version on their website is a way for users to see how all the information will be presented and shape their opinion about the app before paying their money.

What is more?

Although, web-based Pumpic Control Panel is easily accessible via any browser on PC, tablet or smartphone, developers offer iOS Control Panel app and Android Control Panel app for your convenience available at AppStore or Google Play for free.

Conclusion

All things considered, Pumpic is a great thing when it comes to protection of your children. Providing a wide range of features – be it for iOS or Android tablets and smartphones, the app is sure to become your reliable digital assistant in constant efforts to make your kid’s Internet experience safe and efficient.

