What to Do After an Oil Field Accident

Oil field workers have some of the most physically and mentally demanding jobs on the planet. However, with such high levels of risk comes the potential for accidents, injuries, or even fatalities. While oilfield work often pays better than traditional nine to five employment in the corporate world, you may be responsible for your health and safety while out in remote landscapes, often alone. Read on to learn about various rights and options available after an accident during oil field work so that you can make informed decisions about how best to protect yourself in the future.

Notify Your Employer

As soon as possible after an accident, make sure to alert your employer to the situation. In some cases, you may have time constraints for reporting a work-related injury or illness; states like Pennsylvania require that injuries be reported within 120 days of the incident, so it’s best not to delay notifying your superiors.

Notifying your employer is vital for ensuring that you receive the treatment and care you need to recover, but it’s also a critical step in protecting your rights. If your injury or illness forces you away from work, you may be entitled to compensation through workers’ compensation benefits.

Seek Medical Attention

In the event of an injury or illness, prompt medical attention is essential for minimizing the potential for long-term damage. Serious injuries, such as those involving head trauma, broken bones, and puncture wounds, should always be evaluated by a medical professional as soon as possible. Likewise, if you’re exposed to certain types of hazardous materials on the job, you should conduct toxicity screenings to determine whether or not you’ve been exposed. Some employers may provide medical care for their workers, but if yours doesn’t, you should still seek treatment from a qualified doctor of your own accord.

Know Your Rights

It’s essential to understand your state’s various labor laws and regulations. Every state has its unique set of laws, so you must familiarize yourself with your specific rights as an oil field worker. For instance, many states require employers to carry workers’ compensation insurance for accidents or injuries. This type of insurance covers medical expenses, lost wages, and other costs that may arise from an accident. Contact them if you’re unsure whether your employer carries this coverage.

You can also file a personal injury claim in an oil field accident. This type of claim is designed to cover pain and suffering and legal fees associated with the case. An experienced personal injury lawyer can help you navigate this process and get the compensation you need and deserve.

Seek Compensation

If you’ve been injured or become ill while working in an oil field, you may be entitled to pursue compensation from your employer. Depending on the extent of your injuries and the severity of your illness, you may be eligible for workers’ compensation benefits, disability payments, or even a negligence lawsuit against your employer.

In some cases, you may receive compensation through a third-party claim. Reputable oilfield accident attorneys can help you understand your options and can guide you on filing for workers’ compensation benefits or pursuing a lawsuit. You should also be aware that filing for workers’ compensation does not preclude you from seeking other forms of compensation.

No matter your situation, it’s important to take the time to fully understand your legal rights as an oil field worker so that you can make an informed decision about how best to protect yourself in the future. You can protect your rights and interests with the proper knowledge and resources.

