The soothing feeling, beautiful surround and less expensive nature of eco-friendly home materials and installations cannot go extinct. Find out in this article about environmentally friendly materials for home improvements.

What Are Eco-Friendly Materials For Home Improvement?

The fuss about eco-friendly homes will only get louder as the need to give attention to climate change intensifies.

Save yourself the stress of brooding over what materials will fit and look great around your home. Below are some environmentally friendly materials you can install for your home improvement.

• Bamboo

Bamboo is receiving wide acceptance among homeowners as a reliable, clean and safe building material. Luckily, it grows quickly and serves as a durable structure useful for making shades in the home.

• Recycled Wood

A retouch of your deck with recycled wood isn’t a bad idea. Recycled wood offers environmental friendliness than new timber. It can also be painted as a form of maintenance and beautification at the same time.

• Straw Bales

Talk about incredible insulation; straw bales can give just that. The use of straw bales for home improvement helps achieve a balanced temperature during winter and summer.

You can harvest and replant them easily without much environmental effect. This building method has been proven to be sustainable and less costly. Having a mini structure erected with straw bales in your backyard is a lovely improvement to your home.

• Recycled Steel

Steel comes as another environmentally friendly alternative to home improvement. Junk cars can provide enough steel needed to handle mini construction projects in an existing home. This helps save costs while having a minimal environmental impact.

• Composite

You can also explore the use of Composite materials for home improvement. These materials offer a remarkably low maintenance cost and come in different colours to add beauty to the home.

Composite materials are not only friendly to the environment. They repel attacks from insects and maintain a safe and beautiful surface in any weather or season. They are typically made of wood and plastic fibres.

• Sheep Wool

Who would think animals could be a source of home improvement materials? This is the case with sheep’s wool, an eco-friendly material suitable for insulation on home walls. Wool from sheep comes as a natural solution to maintaining a cosy and warm environment.

Is Composite Decking Good For Environment?

Composite decking is gaining increased popularity among homeowners. It is a decking option that has proved its reliability and cost-effective nature in many ways.

Composite materials are typically made from wood and plastic materials. These materials are often recycled to achieve increased sustainability after installation.

Is Composite Better Than Pressure Treated Wood For Home?

Pressure-treated wood is another alternative to home improvement but not as safe and eco-friendly as composite materials.

Although regular softwoods and hardwoods might pose demanding maintenance, they are still more environmentally friendly than pressure-treated wood, coated with chemicals to offer resistance to several elements.

Is PVC Environmentally Friendly?

PVC is, no doubt, an amazing option for home improvement. However, in choosing environmentally friendly materials, you might want to reconsider going for PVC. Although there is a way to decide the impact of PVC on your environment.

This depends on how much of the material component is gotten from renewable plastic. PVC materials made with 100 per cent renewable plastic give a toxic disposal process that can cause damages to human health and contaminate the environment. An alternative to this scenario is to have them recycled.

Is Composite Decking Expensive?

Composite decking is not too expensive for its natural benefits. However, if you’re working on a tight budget and want the cheapest flooring for your deck, you can consider wood.

Composite decking is more expensive than wood but has a low maintenance and installation cost. To have a big and beautiful decking, perhaps for your patio, you would have to let go of some extra bucks compared to other natural flooring materials.

Typically, you should have a budget of about $40 to $60 per square foot for composite decks. This includes installation and is relatively high compared to other natural deck options with a typical $30 to $40 cost, including installation.

Related

Comments

comments