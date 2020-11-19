Misconceptions about Solar Power

Residential use of solar energy systems is catching on fast as more homeowners seek better energy sources to reduce the cost of energy bills if not do away with it altogether. In addition to its environmentally friendly benefits, solar energy is becoming a hit and a must-have for most people.

However, as with any new technology, some common misconceptions may cause you to be wary of investing in solar panels. Below is a list of the myths and misconceptions regarding solar energy use in your home.

1. Getting solar panels installed on your roof will damage your roof

This cannot be further from the truth because proper installation of solar panels could help protect and preserve the part of the roof they cover. The design of solar panels has come a long way over the last couple of years, and they are now much easier to install, which means that you do not have to worry about damages during the process. Additionally, if the portion of the roof covered by the solar panels gets damaged in an unforeseeable event, repairing it is easy. They are only mounted on top of the roof. While it’s only natural to be concerned about any damages to your roof with proper installation, you do not have to have such worries. Furthermore, when installed correctly, you can be sure that the warranty will remain unchanged if your roof is under warranty. Ensuring that your roof is free of any damage before installing them can help avoid future problems.

2. They can only be suitable for warm and sunny weather

The thing about solar panels is that they do not rely on the temperatures; instead, they absorb the sun’s radiation energy. They work better in areas that experience lower temperatures all year round because electrical conductivity increases with a decrease in heat. With modern solar panels, a cloudy day is unlikely to have any impact on their efficiency. While it’s true that solar panels source their power from the sun’s rays, it’s also good to remember that the design allows for solar energy storage to compensate for days when the sun is not out.

3. The maintenance cost is high

Solar panels aim at increasing the efficiency of your home for many years. They are therefore designed to be more durable to help avoid the constant need for repair and maintenance. When your solar panel installation is correct, they will require minimal maintenance through an annual inspection is advisable. Solar panels do not / any moving parts; therefore, regular cleaning Is all that they need. Some homeowners do not bother having regular cleaning done; instead, they wait for the rain to wash away dirt. However, it’s necessary to note that you will need to ensure that you remove large debris to protect the solar panels.

4. Solar panels are too expensive

Another one of the solar myths making most people shy away from installing solar panels is because they think the installation will cost them an arm and a leg. The costs of installing solar panels in your home will depend on several factors, such as your home’s size and the system you wish to purchase. Though the initial costs may seem overwhelming, ultimately, it costs far much less in the long haul. Besides, there are numerous financing options available so that you don’t have to cough up the cash at once. Unbound Solar recommends, “Use a solar cost calculator to get a better understanding of how much your solar system might run you. Being able to clearly see what your initial cost will enable you to see how quickly you will recoup that dollar amount and start earning money back with your energy production.” With time you will realize that the initial cost of installing is a credible investment that pays off as your electricity utility bill reduces significantly. On top of this, if you decide to sell your house in the future, the solar panels will enhance your property’s value.

Conclusion

Solar energy gives the chance to do away or cut the electricity bill. Choosing to switch to solar energy also means that you are doing your part for the environment.

