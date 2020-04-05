Hacking our way out of corona, in Tel Aviv

On Sunday April 5th, individuals and teams around the globe will participate in a virtual hackathon that addresses new global challenges that have emerged since the worldwide spread of the coronavirus. Over 2 days, the hackathon participants will suggest ideas and develop technological solutions for social and logistical problems such as:

How can we help businesses overcome this disaster? How can we help the vulnerable? How can we keep order and sanity and reduce the spread?

The Hackathon is a collaboration between the Global Resilient Cities Network (GRCN), pioneered by the Rockefeller Foundation, and the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, a member of GRCN. Throughout the year, the municipality’s Resilience and Social Equality Authority advances a municipal resilience plan, which aims to reinforce municipal anchors, so that these anchors will enable the city to deal with difficult events and disasters in extreme case scenarios.

The hackathon will be judged by an esteemed panel of international judges including: Lina Liakou – Managing Director for Europe and the Middle East, for Global Resilient Cities Network pioneered by the Rockefeller Foundation, Eytan Schwartz – Director of Communications, Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, Khouloud Ayuti – Co-COE, PresenTense, Piero Pelizzaro – Chief Resilience Officer and the City Lead for the H2020 Lighthouse project Sharing Cities at the Municipality of Milan, Liora Shechter – Chief Information Officer and Smart City Director, Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality,

Sharon Blum Melamed – Director of welfare, Social Services & Public Health Administration, Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality.

BLEE Hackathons is providing this hackathon with both the virtual platform and their methodology for creating and leading hackathons for the public and private sectors.

Oracle Israel provides the Hackathon’s participants with Cloud infrastructure and compute required to develop the solutions to the challenges.

“A Hackathon is a natural accelerator for resilience actions, it enables the open exchange of talent and knowledge, from city to city, to develop solutions for problems brought about and exacerbated by the outbreak. COVID 19 is the challenge of our time and we are excited to support our member cities to take part in this timely global effort,” says Lauren Sorkin, Acting Executive Director, Global Resilient Cities Network.

For additional info and for registration visit the Corona Hackathon site here.

