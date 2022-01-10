How to Make Sure Your Electric Vehicle is an Investment in Sustainability

Long gone are the days when people used to rely on nothing but gasoline or diesel to power their vehicles. Consumers can now choose from a variety of alternative fuels. For instance, shoppers can get hybrid models with gas and electric motor combinations instead of choosing traditional engine setups. You can also opt for strictly battery-powered models.

Are you planning on getting your first electric vehicle (EV) soon? If that’s the case, you’re going to want to do some research before handing over your cash to a dealership. Doing so will allow you to see what others are saying about the car. Then, hopefully, you’ll be able to tell whether it’s a good fit for your lifestyle. While you’re at it, you can also read up on the best extended car warranties just so you’re ready to buy these if needed.

Perhaps there has never been a better time to purchase an EV than now. So, if you haven’t hopped on the electric bandwagon just yet, consider the following reasons for becoming an EV owner. Sustainability tips for EVs are also included.

1. Electric Vehicles are More Energy-Efficient

As far as conventional gas-fueled motors go, they typically convert 17% to 21% of energy to power. That’s not bad, but electric vehicles tend to be more efficient. EnergySage.com reports that EVs convert 59 to 62 percent of electric energy into power.

2. Lower Lifecycle Emissions

Did you know that electric vehicles produce 50% fewer greenhouse gases than conventional cars? Plus, in places like Poland, EVs create a quarter fewer emissions than those fueled by diesel. Global warming has taken center stage over the last few years, and people everywhere are doing their parts to combat climate change. If you’re ready to do something to preserve the Earth, an electric car could be the solution you seek.

3. Charging Stations Aplenty

Some people won’t commit to electric vehicles because they aren’t sure where to charge these cars. Some homeowners have the ability to plug in and charge the vehicles in their garages or driveways. However, not everyone is that lucky. For example, what about apartment residents that don’t have access to a plug? And what if you live in a rural community? In that case, the nearest charging station could be miles and miles away.

Everything could be transforming shortly because governments and people across the globe are pushing for change. For instance, in the United States, the Biden administration recently released a federal strategy to build 500,000 charging stations nationwide. So, don’t be concerned about a lack of charging stations in your area. That could change in the blink of an eye.

4. Electric Cars Are Cost-Effective Solutions

If you’re like most people today, there’s a good chance that your budget is stretched thin due to the pandemic. Although it may not seem like it at first glance because of the initial investment, an electric vehicle is a cost-effective alternative to a conventional car. To begin with, the running costs of an EV are lower than those associated with most cars. After all, with an electric car, there’s no need to fill up with gasoline every time you turn around.

In addition, an electric vehicle doesn’t have as many parts and systems as a traditional gas-fueled car. With that being the case, owners typically enjoy lower maintenance costs with EVs than other types of vehicles. Thus, if you’re looking for a cost-effective solution, take a peek at some electric cars. First, review their financial pros and cons. Then, choose the one that makes the most sense economically.

Did you know that some countries even offer citizens incentives to purchase electric vehicles? So, although the initial investment for an EV is a bit high, you might catch a break, depending on where you live. Some of the countries that offer electric vehicle incentives today include:

United States

South Korea

China

Germany

India

5. Reduce Noise Pollution

It can be challenging to find a place to get some peace and quiet these days. Regardless of where you go, it always seems like you can hear the sound of passing cars, trucks, and buses. And don’t forget about planes and trains. The point is that noise pollution comes in many forms, but your car doesn’t have to be one of them.

Electric vehicles are typically much quieter than conventional cars. If you don’t want to contribute to the noise pollution in your area, an EV is a good pick. Then, nobody, including yourself, will have to listen to a loud exhaust or engine.

Sustainability Tips to Get the Most Out Of Your EV

If you’ve taken the plunge into EV ownership, these tips can help you get the most out of your ride. By keeping your EV in good shape, you can make sure you’re investing in sustainability and doing your part for the environment.

Read the Owner’s Manual

First of all, and perhaps most importantly, you should take the time to read the owner’s manual. It will contain maintenance tips and suggested service intervals. The manual may even contain some simple DIY troubleshooting for common EV issues. To ensure your car is always in peak condition and performing its best, you should follow the manufacturer’s instructions for maintenance.

Check Your Car’s Fluids Regularly

Also, if your goal is to extend the life of your electric vehicle, it is a good idea to check the fluids regularly. If the transmission fluid, coolant, or windshield wiper fluid else is low, top it off with a product approved for your car. Additionally, there might be a minor or substantial leak on a hose, housing, or another part if you’re losing fluid. Therefore, it probably wouldn’t hurt to take a look under the hood of your EV just to check if everything is okay.

Check Your Driveway

Don’t forget to look under the car too. Depending on what’s leaking, it could be staining your driveway or parking spot at work. If you detect an issue and don’t want it to worsen, your car needs diagnosis and repair sooner rather than later. Take your EV into the shop as soon as you detect a leak. An extended car warranty might come in handy here, especially if the leak has affected other systems like the HVAC system.

Keep Tires Properly Inflated

Properly inflated tires will result in better overall performance from your EV. Not to mention, the correct air pressure can help you and your passengers stay safe. When tires get low, the outside tread edges usually wear first. Then, overheating occurs, and ultimately, blowouts. Even if flats don’t strike, keep on top of how much air is in your tires. When a tire goes low, your car could pull hard to one side, increasing the risk of a crash.

Moreover, under-inflated tires don’t always slow down as well as they should. Instead, they fail to grip the road correctly and make the vehicle slide or travel further than usual to stop. With that being said, it’s easy to see how a low tire could cause a rear-end collision to occur. So, keep a tire gauge in your glove box or trunk and use it to ensure your tires remain full.

The Last Word

You should now have an idea of how to keep your electric vehicle in good shape and make sure it’s an investment in sustainability. Now, the only question left is, “What are you waiting for?” Get an EV and discover all its benefits for yourself.

