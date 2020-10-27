Why keeping your old car is better than buying a new Tesla

If you’ve been looking for the perfect electric car for your summer vacation or a long weekend getaway, why not take your time and consider the benefits of keeping your old car in your garage instead? You may be surprised by the benefits that a properly maintained older car can offer.

There is no denying that owning an electric car is an exciting proposition. As the price for these vehicles drops, many people are taking advantage of them and driving them. While most electric cars are relatively inexpensive, some of them can become quite expensive if you want one that is right for you.

If you don’t know what it will cost to own an electric car, start by estimating the amount of money you can expect to save when you use one instead of your gasoline powered car. Factor in oil, oil changes and other routine maintenance as well. This number will help you determine if it’s worth the expense to buy a brand new one or if you should simply stick with your old car. Keep in mind that many of the features of an electric vehicle are more costly than the gas powered counterparts. Compare costs carefully: It possibly means that keeping your existing car can make your monthly expenses go down while providing you with an attractive option when compared to an electric powered model.

Another reason to keep your car around is because an electric car can keep you from having to plan road trips around vehicle recharging stations. Of course, you’ll need to make stops at gas stations during a long drive, but these are much easier to find than electric car charging stations. This can be a great benefit because it means that you’ll be able to get to where you need to go having to stop constantly and recharge. When on a trip, time is valuable.

An old car is a much better option if you have children that you plan on taking on trips with. Kids need to get up and move around every once in a while, so any stops at gas stations or tourist traps can help them cope with being in a vehicle for long periods of time.

A lot of people think that keeping your car is better than buying a new electric car because they don’t want to give up any convenience that they might have gotten used to owning their own car. For people who have been able to drive and work in a regular car, this may not be such a big deal. However, electric cars are more expensive to purchase. and maintain, and in the long run, you are paying more for the same convenience.

With so many benefits to owning an older car, most people would prefer to keep their old car rather than buy a new car. If you think that the gas prices will stay low, then buying a new electric car isn’t worth it because you won’t save very much money in the long run. Plus, many people have found that keeping their existing cars is easy if the extra money goes towards keeping their vehicles in good condition.

When you compare keeping your existing car with buying a new electric car, the biggest benefit you have is the fact that you are not obligated to pay a huge sum of money for your new car. Keep in mind just how much a new vehicle is going to lose value the moment that you drive it from the lot. You will be saving hundreds of dollars a month in car payments. Instead of a new Tesla, consider how nice it would be to have a lot of extra money to play around with.

When thinking about getting an extended warranty on a used car, you might have different options – depending on the state that you live in. In any case, this is an option that you’ll want to check out. Extended warranties are actually either Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (in California) or a Vehicle Service contract (in the rest of the USA).

While the benefits of buying an older electric car are many, the advantages of keeping your existing car in your garage do still make it the better option. Even used electric vehicles come with large price tags.

There are so many reasons to consider keeping your car in your garage instead of going to a new electric car. No matter what reason you have for keeping your car in your garage, there are plenty of advantages to owning an older model.

Related

Comments

comments