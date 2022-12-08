Saudi yacht Serene’s greenhouse gas emissions

The yacht Serene, owned by Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, sailed for 5 days over 2,552 km, reports a yacht tracker Politiyacht on Mastadon, the open-sourced version of Twitter.

During this travel, Politiyacht writes, the boat produced at least 1,456 tons of CO₂. Its itinerary was calculated using global sea routes.

Politiyacht tracks yachts owned by politicians, world leaders and their allies using data from data from the AIS network. It then estimates CO₂ emissions, a proxy for understanding greenhouse gas emissions.

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of #SaudiArabia. He and his family own the largest company in the world, and the largest oil company in the world, Saudi Aramco. They also own the Public Investment Fund pouring money into destination travel to The Rig.

Also to Neom and The Line. He also serves as the chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and chairman of the Council of Political and Security Affairs.

Follow your favorite oligarchs and polluters here.

Comments

comments