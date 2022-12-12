Green Tech Gadgets to Try for an Eco-friendlier Lifestyle

With the effects of climate change increasing each year, it is high time for a few critical decisions. Consumers can contribute to the cause, which sometimes means limiting their use of particular tech gadgets. Or choose better.

Learn about the benefits of green tech gadgets and tech gear, alongside the viable options you can purchase for yourself or as a gift in the coming days.

How to Classify Green Tech?

With so much information about green technology, it can be challenging to distinguish genuinely green gadgets. Green tech not only helps you reduce your carbon footprint but also allows for responsible and environment-friendly employment of most people who are part of its supply chain.

Green tech means devices designed to have a lower impact on the environment. Many companies proclaim or plan carbon neutrality, and it is wise to pay attention to how companies perform these tasks.

Why Choose Green Tech Gadgets?

Utilizing green tech gadgets can bring forth several positive changes.

Eco-Friendly Lifestyle

You can reduce your carbon footprint by using green devices which are more energy efficient or which run using solar power. Furthermore, many donate to charities worldwide to support afforestation and other eco-initiatives.

Promoting Responsible Supply Chains

When buying a green gadget, you support a responsible supply chain that doesn’t harm the environment.

Low Energy Costs

As several green devices are powered by solar panels, you need to charge them less frequently than regular gadgets. It also translates to a less expensive energy bill for the user.

Best Green Tech Gadgets and Tech Gear for 2023

If you’re planning to make a positive mark on the environment, here are the top five green tech gadgets you can choose from. If you are an eco-activist always make sure your words and viewpoints are secure.

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse

About 20% of this mouse’s shell is made from plastic filtered from oceans and waterways. That plastic is ground into fine bits and mixed with materials to create a scroller that offers a comfortable user experience. Microsoft even ships the ocean plastic mouse with packaging material consisting of wood and sugarcane. So, you can throw it away in your local backyard without harming any plants in or around it.

Google Nest Smart Thermostat

It can be tedious to manage the air conditioning and heating of your home efficiently. The Google Nest Smart Thermostat does the job for you by integrating all systems and lending you intelligent control via your phone.

You can adjust the setting in real-time and calculate your electricity savings. The system can also adapt to maintain the perfect balance of comfort and efficiency by monitoring your daily energy consumption. Smart lights are also a great solution to save electricity and waste less energy.

Casetify Biodegradable Phone Cases

Whether you broke your phone or are just looking for an aesthetic change, biodegradable phone cases can help you keep your device’s looks and the Earth cool. Such cases take only weeks to break down into safer components for the soil, even enriching it with nutrients. While you can browse through several manufacturers, Casetify is an excellent choice for both Apple and Android smartphones.

Fossil FB-01 Solar-Powered Watch

Made entirely from plastic waste recycled from the ocean, this rugged watch offers a tough look on any wrist. The primary highlight is its microscopic solar cells that continuously replenish its battery so long a bright enough light source is present. Theoretically, you can wear this watch for decades without the dials coming to a halt. Not to mention that the strap is quite comfortable as well.

Adidas RPT-02 SOL Headphones

You may use your headphones for jogging or gym sessions to listen to motivating tunes. But the Adidas SOL-series headphones take that one step further by charging themselves with solar energy. The batteries can power them for up to 80 hours (for the RPT-02) after dark. Additionally, 87% of the plastic in the headphones is recycled.

Conclusion

And that concludes our list of the top green gadgets and gear you can use in 2023. No matter which one you choose, or all of them, you’ll be supporting an economy that is more responsive to the environment and the people as part of their manufacturing.

