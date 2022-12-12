8 ideas to create a sustainable kitchen

Considering the impact of climate change, now more than ever, homeowners should choose an eco-friendly design for their kitchens. Fortunately, there are many ways to reduce the carbon footprint of your cooking space. It’s all about making conscious decisions that won’t harm the planet, such as using the right materials and construction methods.

There are many factors to consider in the design of a kitchen, and homeowners want to make the most of their cooking space so it can both look and feel good. Thus, they follow the kitchen triangle rule to achieve comfort and ensure there’s enough space for movement in the room. So, understandably, homeowners may wonder whether they can build a green kitchen without compromising its functionality and aesthetics. We’re here to tell you that’s definitely possible! Keep reading to learn more.

Consider cabinetry

Experts state that kitchen cabinets last up to 20 years until you have to replace them. Sadly, many homeowners opt for new cabinetry, even if the old one is still functional, only because they get bored of its aspect and want a different look in their kitchen. Unless your kitchen cabinets are highly damaged and don’t work properly anymore, there’s no point in replacing them. If you really want to breathe new life into your kitchen, you can do so by changing only the cabinet doors. Doing this is both cost-efficient and more convenient than buying new cabinetry. Alternatively, consider refacing your units instead of renovating them entirely.

Opt for eco-friendly flooring

The type of flooring you choose for your kitchen also plays a role in turning it into a sustainable space. The good news is that different green options are available, such as lino and cork. These two are genuinely sturdy, making them the perfect choice if you’re looking for durable, beautiful flooring obtained from renewable materials. Both are made from natural materials and can be a great addition to your kitchen, perfectly fitting the existing colour scheme.

Linoleum and cork flooring both provide significant benefits, like underfoot warmth. However, the difference is that the latter requires less maintenance as it’s resistant to mould, water and scratches.

Add antique furniture

Reducing waste is at the core of sustainable living. So, if you’re designing your kitchen with this in mind, you’ll likely succeed in making it as eco-friendly as possible. But don’t worry! You can still create the kitchen you’ve been dreaming of, as there’s no need to put up with those pieces you dislike. For instance, painting wood furniture is an excellent way to update your old pieces.

Alternatively, you can opt for antique furniture that will add a sense of charm to your cooking space while also helping you contribute to a healthier planet. This type of furniture is timeless and an excellent way to incorporate quality craftsmanship into your home. It’s definitely a worthy investment that adds character to any modern home, making it look spectacular.

Be energy efficient

Lighting is a vital element of a kitchen’s design, and when it comes to sustainable spaces, you want to be as energy efficient as possible. Prioritising this aspect isn’t only beneficial for the planet but also for your finances. Make informed decisions when choosing lighting for your kitchen and ensure key areas get sufficient natural light. For instance, glass doors can maximise daylight in the area dedicated to cooking.

Consider replacing traditional bulbs with LEDs – they are cost-effective and have an increased lifespan of around 30,000 hours, which will help you save money in the long run. When selecting LEDs for your kitchen, make sure to check both their brightness level and the colour temperature. While warm whites create a cosy feel in your cooking space, cooler tones are suitable to work by.

Shop local

Buying from local kitchen suppliers is one of the best ways to reduce your kitchen’s harmful effects on the environment. That’s because it reduces the air miles of the materials and the final product, which translates into fewer vehicle emissions. If shopping locally isn’t possible for you, consider checking the eco policies of the company you want to purchase the materials from. That way, you’ll ensure whether they implement sustainable practices. You can also buy handmade products to showcase your kitchen’s uniqueness.

Use recycled materials

Recycling is essential in creating a green kitchen. Luckily, many interior design brands have options for the eco-conscious homeowner, whether cabinetry, lighting, flooring or tiles. Opt for composite work surfaces and ensure the cabinet fronts are created with recycled materials. But most importantly, make sure they can be recycled at the end of their lifespan. For instance, most stainless-steel sinks are 100% recyclable and are aesthetically versatile, offering a modern vibe. Copper and bronze designs are also recyclable and durable.

Avoid toxic chemicals

Everyone wants to keep their space clean, but many people don’t know that cleaning products contain many toxic ingredients that harm the planet and individuals alike. Thus, make sure you purchase biodegradable detergents from reliable natural cleaning businesses. If you’re a DIY enthusiast, you can create the cleaning products yourself, as it is really easy – you only need everyday ingredients like baking soda and vinegar. This is a fun and budget-friendly way to create a sustainable kitchen.

Choose freestanding design instead of fitted

Freestanding kitchens are more than just a trend – they are a sustainable alternative to designing a cooking space. An unfitted kitchen is more flexible than a generic one, allowing you to make changes whenever needed and incorporate new pieces. It provides a unique feel due to the materials it is made of, turning your kitchen into a timeless and splendid room. You can reuse cupboards however you want, something you wouldn’t be able to do in a fitted kitchen.

When designing a freestanding kitchen, you can choose among many designs. For instance, you may want to choose a farmhouse table that adds personality and interest to the room. Or, if you wish to exhibit a luxurious look, consider mixing different components. The options are truly endless – it’s all about choosing what best matches your preferences!

Last words

The kitchen is among the most wasteful rooms in your home, and it can have a detrimental effect on the planet. Following the tips above will help you create an eco-friendly cooking space; that way, you’ll play your part in protecting Planet Earth, which is your first home.









