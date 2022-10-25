Video reveals 150-mile-long mirrored skyscraper The Line in Saudi Arabia

This video shows the design for The Line, a 550 yard-tall, mirror-clad skyscraper designed to house nine million desert-dwellers in Saudi Arabia.

The linear city, which will be 150 miles and about 200 yards wide, was launched by Saudia Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and is described as “a revolution in civilization” and its part of Vision 2030 for Saudi Arabia.

With a footprint of about 25 square miles, it will house people from all walks of life who will be able to walk to amenities within a five-minute walk. But other infrastructure will make it easy to travel from one end to the other in twenty minutes, according to its designers, taking cars out of the city.

The Line is part of the Neom initiative, along with Trojena and and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to diversify its economy away from oil.

More on The Line here.

