Gift Guide: 10 Sustainable Gifts for the Man in Your Life￼

If you’re looking for gifts for the man in your life, then this gift guide will give you some ideas. From a solar-powered watch to ecologically sound clothing and beyond, there are plenty of great options that he’ll love. And best of all, they’re all sustainable. So, whether the man in your life is a resource-efficient guy or just someone who appreciates great gifts, sustainable gifts for him are sure to be received thankfully.

1. Lip Balm Made With Organic Beeswax

Is the man in your life looking for a way to hydrate his lips and feel good about doing it? Natural lip balm is the perfect gift! This lip balm is made with organic beeswax that provides long-lasting hydration without any chapping or cracking of the lips. Plus, it comes in various flavors so that you can find the perfect one for him.

2. Solar-Powered Watch

Solar-powered watches can make an excellent gift for the eco-conscious man in your life who wants to reduce his environmental impact. And because it’s solar-powered, he’ll never have to worry about batteries dying or replacing them. These watches come in various colors and styles to suit any taste; some are water resistant.

3. Vegan Leather Wallet

A stylish vegan leather wallet is a great gift for a man who cares about animals and the environment. They are usually made from sustainable materials like recycled nylons and rubber, so it’s gentle on the planet. Plus, it’s PETA approved, so you can be sure that no animals were harmed in its production. He’ll love carrying his wallet, knowing it’s cruelty-free and environmentally friendly.

4. Sustainable Clothing

Sustainable clothing is a great gift for any man who cares about the environment. Sustainable shirts, jackets and more are made from organic hemp, bamboo or recycled materials. They’re gentle on the planet, and they look great too!

5. Reusable Water Bottle

A reusable water bottle is a must-have for anyone who wants to stay hydrated. Reusable bottles are sustainable, eco-friendly and stylish. They make the perfect gift for the man who wants to reduce his plastic use and help save the planet. Insulated water bottles can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12, so he can enjoy his favorite beverages anytime, anywhere.

6. Sustainable Home Goods

Sustainable home goods make a great gift for the man who might have recently moved out to live on his own. These products are also a simple way to introduce someone to living a low-waste lifestyle. From sustainable sheets and towels to cookware and beyond, you can find a wide selection of eco-friendly home goods that are sure to please. And because they’re made from sustainable materials, he’ll be helping to reduce his impact on the environment every time he uses them.

7. Natural Dry Deodorant That’s Aluminum Free

Plastic-free deodorant is a must-have for any eco-conscious man, and a naturally derived dry deodorant that’s aluminum free fits the bill. This natural formula is made with baking soda, arrowroot powder and cocoa butter and will keep him smelling great all day long and without harming the planet.

When shopping for a natural deodorant, be sure to search for one that kills odor-causing bacteria, neutralizes odor and absorbs sweat. Even though you are purchasing something eco-friendly, it should still work just as well as its non-natural counterpart.

8. Dry Shampoo

Is the man in your life always on the go? If so, he’ll love using a natural dry shampoo. It’s perfect for busy guys who don’t have time to wash their hair daily. Just sprinkle a little on, massage it through the hair and style the hair as usual. This natural formula will absorb oil and leave hair looking and feeling fresh.

9. Wooden Watch

A stylish wooden watch is a perfect gift for a man who loves the outdoors. Some models are water resistant so that he can wear them anywhere, including the shower. And because it’s wooden, it’s unique and different from any other watch he’s ever worn. He’ll love showing off his new watch to all his friends, and he’ll be doing his part to save the planet, too.

10. Sustainable Socks

Sustainable socks are the perfect gift for a man who loves to be comfortable. Many sustainable socks are made from a blend of bamboo or recycled cotton and merino wool, so they’re soft and warm. Because they come in various colors and styles, you can find the perfect pair to suit his personality.

Shop Sustainable Gifts for Him

The perfect sustainable gift for the man in your life is out there. With a little thought and creativity, you can find something that he’ll love that won’t harm the planet.

