Find a Baker’s Rack With Features You Need

Covid has taught us one thing. We love to cook at home and we need to have fresh, meaningful and healthy food at our fingertips. Making your kitchen a great place to cook and hang out in at the heart of your home is a big step towards a very sustainable home.

If you have a love for baking and are always whipping up cakes, pies, cookies, brownies, and other delectable desserts but don’t have enough storage in your kitchen, you need a baker’s rack. A baker’s rack with drawers is an even better idea. These baker’s racks provide enough storage for your supplies and ingredients. Everything is kept in one place, so you aren’t scrambling around the kitchen.

But, before you run out and buy one, there are a few things to take into consideration. One of those things is the size of the rack. Take measurements, so you know what dimensions will fit. You don’t want one that will overwhelm the space, especially if there’s already a lot of heavy furniture in the room. A wooden rack with cabinets may be too much, but a wire rack is visually much lighter and may be the best option.

The material is just as important to your décor as the size. Metal baker’s racks are very common and less expensive than solid wood racks. However, the durability offered by a wooden rack would be right for busier households.

Wrought iron is another popular material for baker’s racks that are used outdoors. They’re great for gardeners to store their tools and other supplies. Gloves, trowels, fertilizer, and dirt can all be kept on the shelves. When you want to show off your green thumb, place plants or flower arrangements on display.

Bakers racks with drawers are a storage solution that won’t steer you in the wrong direction. Place one in your bathroom and keep all the extras you need in the drawers, everything from toothpaste to toothbrushes to ointments and salves.

Use one in the guest bedroom and keep it stocked with everything your visitors need to enjoy their stay. Body washes, towels, tissues, and more will all be in one easily accessible central location.

Drawers give the rack an organized, clean look. When you have them, you don’t have to worry about finding baskets to keep everything in its place.

Your living or family room will also benefit from storage provided by a baker’s rack. Is our television set mounted to the wall? If so, you may still have placed a bulky media stand underneath it to hold the cable box and streaming devices your household uses. Your gaming console may even be on the stand.

Get rid of that media stand and free up some floor space with a slim baker’s rack. One with four to six tiers should be able to handle your streaming boxes and game console. Place it next to the television and give the space a more streamlined look.

There are a few other features you want to look for in a baker’s rack. Casters are one of them. If you want to move the rack around the kitchen as you cook, the casters will make the piece mobile. Choose a rack that allows you to enjoy being at home.

