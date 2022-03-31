Water Parks in China You Can Visit

Water parks are the best destinations for family and friends. This place is perfect for children; water parks are safe and made for fun. Bring back your childhood memories and scream your head off. There are water-slide races, dance floor, slides and many more to enjoy. Get soaked in the water and enjoy your holiday. The blue water can save you in hot summer.

China is a popular country among tourists. Apply for a visa to China if you want to have full-on fun because this country has many water parks. The city life is amazing and water parks are the best to relax on weekends. If you’re planning for a foreign trip then think about China, visa is all that you need to have fun in giant pools. You can try the below-mentioned water parks to beat the summer heat with fun.

Suzhou Amusement Land

Yushan Road of Suzhou city has an amazing destination for water babies. Suzhou Amusement Land has 13 pools; tourists can go for the Fish Pedicure, the Rose Hot Spring, Dead Sea Pool and many more for their entertainment. You can also go to a spa to relax. Suzhou Amusement Land has attractive rides and long slides for the pool. People gather around for partying and enjoying. This place is also safe for children; there are special pools and water rides for them.

Hangzhou Paradise

Xiaoshan District of Eastern China has an awesome water park that covers a vast area. This water park can support up to thousands of people a day. Hangzhou Paradise has distinct sections for children, surfing, swimming and many more. IF you ever get the chance to visit Hangzhou Paradise, don’t forget to try the Water Slides, Big Octopus, Water Swing, Viking Boat, Water Forest, Happy Water House and many exciting things. A day in Hangzhou Paradise can charge you for the week.

Beijing Wtercube Waterpark

China has the world’s largest and advanced water park in Beijing City. Beijing Wtercube Waterpark is spared over a large area and has many places to explore. It’s located in the National Aquatic Centre of Olympic Sports Park. This indoor water park has the coolest features and it’s very famous around the world. People love to visit Beijing Wtercube Waterpark, especially in summer. There are lots of rides and creative pools for your entertainment; you must try out Tornado, Speed Slide, Bullet Bowl, Aqua pool, Pipeline and many more. The best part is that Beijing Wtercube Waterpark adjusts the water temperature according to the season, so 12 months are suitable for a visit.

Shenzhen Happy Valley Maya Water Park

Do you know anything about the Mayan culture? If you have never heard about it, then it’s best to be it Shenzhen Happy Valley, Maya Water Park. This water park is completely based on Mayan culture. People can stay there for a while and enjoy in the pool day and night. Does not matter if you can swim or not, Shenzhen Happy Valley has everything for all groups of people. You will be pleased with the service of this place. Spend your holiday differently – in the city of Maya.

Guangzhou Chimelong Water Park

The Yingbin Road is famous for Guangzhou Chimelong Water Park. This is the reason, why people from different cities travel to Yingbin. We all need a break from our hectic life and Guangzhou Chimelong Water Park can give you full-on entertainment. You won’t in a pool but an awesome wave pool. The artificial waves will give you the feeling of a beach. The Waterpark offers 9 different games for the people. To change your mood, the park has also introduced an awesome dance floor – rock music and acrobatics. It can be reached easily if you take a bus from the subway. A day spent at Guangzhou Chimelong Water Park will be counted forever.

Come alone or bring your family members or friends, these above-mentioned water parks in China will make your day. You can never imagine how much this country has advanced; now they can create a beach feeling inside the four walls. No need to drive long and go to the beach, because your beach is in the middle of the city. They are very famous in China for short holidays. Spend quality time in pools.











