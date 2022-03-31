Must-See Places to Tick off Your Middle East Bucket List

The Middle East promises travellers from far and wide a whirlwind of captivating cultural and historical experiences that are sure to induce a sense of wanderlust. Boasting some of the world’s greatest wonders and a history brimming with age-old languages, traditions and unique heritage, the region sports some of the most iconic places to see and visit. Let’s take a look at some of the places in the Middle East worth travelling to and exploring.

Egypt’s Great Pyramids

While this may be a well-known tourist attraction, the Great Pyramids of Giza are a marvellous sight to behold. Claiming its spot as one of the old 7 Wonders of the World, the Great Pyramid of Giza is the oldest structure among them all, but Egypt’s Great Pyramids offer more for culture vultures to bear witness to. Be sure to visit the 3-pyramid complex near El Giza, only a short while away from Egypt’s capital city of Cairo. The Great Sphinx of Giza is another must-see attraction. Even today, these awe-inspiring structures continue to perplex even the most qualified and experienced archaeologists and scientists. After all, how did human beings manage to construct such an impressive and challenging project without the tools used today?

The City of Jerusalem

The Old City of Jerusalem hails a spot on our list of the must-see places for all it offers eager globe trotters. While security presence peppers the outskirts of its religious sites, it only serves as yet another gentle reminder of the rich history that Jerusalem has. Home to a diversity of historical, cultural and religious attractions, Jerusalem delivers a cultivating experience to even the most discerning traveller. Must-see attractions here include the Dome of the Rock, the Western Wall, and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Istanbul

East meets west in Istanbul, a breathtakingly beautiful destination that reaffirms its mighty position as the economic, cultural and historical heart of Turkey. Strategically located right in the centre of the Middle East and Europe, Istanbul is a unique compilation of culturally and historically significant sites that represent its ancient roots. The older side of its city is starkly contrasted by its modern-day attractions that beckon travellers to explore, ranging from vibrant street markets and towering skyscrapers to luxury palaces and trendy coffee shops.

Dubai, the City of the Future

While still a young city in its wealth and economic status, Dubai is steeped in history and innovation, with some of its most notable structures including the Burj Khalifa (the world’s tallest building) and Ain Dubai (the largest observation wheel in the world). The Dubai Skyline is dotted with iconic skyscraper buildings, but the city also offers a more playful alternative to its visitors.

It features the world’s deepest scuba diving pool with a lost city at the surface, the Middle East’s largest integrated amusement park (Dubai Parks and Resorts), a diverse selection of international dining outlets, trendy beachfront attractions like La Mer, and the mind-blowing Palm Jumeirah, a man-made archipelago boasting celebrity chef-owned restaurants and luxury leisure attractions alike. Dubai is revered for its rapid transition from a humble desertscape that once carried its economy by pearl diving and the trading of textiles, gold, spices and perfumes to the booming metropolis that it is today, making it a definite must-see tourist destination for travellers of all kinds.

The Archaeological City of Petra

Located in the breathtakingly beautiful nation of Jordan, Petra continues to wow its visitors with its pink sandstone mosques, tombs, temples and palaces that give it the name of the “Rose City.” Its Greek-style temple called “Al Khazneh” is a well-known UNESCO World Heritage Site. Petra has grown in popularity over the years, even resulting in the newly formed town of Wadi Musa that welcomes world travellers and is a short and blissful stroll away from the temple grounds. Here is also where you can find hotels offering free shuttle services to visit the temple.

Travel insurance for your Middle Eastern Adventure

It’s no secret that visiting any international destination can be stressful due to potential delayed or cancelled flights, lost baggage, or medical emergencies, to name a few unforeseen inconveniences. Securing quality healthcare and avoiding lost expenses can be a challenging task. That’s why travel insurance is a popular investment to give you peace of mind wherever you go.

About Allianz Travel and Allianz Assistance

Allianz Travel has over 30 years of experience in offering first-class services and products to tourists from around the globe. Our global headquarters are based in Paris, but we also have regional offices in more than 28 countries worldwide. Allianz Travel and Allianz Assistance is the largest travel insurance and assistance company in the world, providing end-to-end travel insurance solutions to those in need.

