Butterfly Pea Flower Latte recipe

Butterfly Pea Flower Latte

This Butterfly Pea Flower Latte is a delicious alternative to coffee in the morning and can be enjoyed later on in the day to help unwind. The blue butterfly pea flower tea has a woody and earthy flavor, and it has a similar taste to that of fine green teas and a lightly sweet aroma. You can blend the blue tea with lemon, chamomile, honey, and lemongrass.

Blue pea flowers are a rich source of antioxidants. Antioxidants are known to minimise the damage to the cells of the body. The lesser the damage to cells, the lesser the risk of all types of cancer.

Equipment

Small mesh strainer

Battery operated milk frother

Small saucepan

Whisk

Ingredients

8 oz rice milk (try Better Than Milk)

½ tsp blue butterfly pea flower powder

1 tbsp maple syrup

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp rose petals (optional)

Instructions

1. Heat rice milk on medium heat until starting to steam.

2. To prevent clumping, sift the butterfly pea powder into the warmed rice milk. Whisk in butterfly pea flower powder with maple syrup and vanilla extract until frothy. Keep whisking until the powder is dissolved and you see no clumping.

3. Take off heat, and aerate with milk frother for 30 seconds if desired. Pour into cup.

Notes

Garnish with rose petals if desired. Using an electric frother helps with the frothing. Be sure to mix the butterfly pea powder well as soon as it is added. Sifting the powder through a mesh strainer helps prevent clumping.

Nutrition

Serving: 1 serving

Calories: 93kcal

