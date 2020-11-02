How to design your modern master bedroom?

Designing your bedroom can be an exciting task if done right. You don’t have to let it sit cold and dark, but you can do something unique with the space to ensure it becomes your comfort zone. And, to make it easier for you, we bring you some easy-peasy tips to transform your room into something you love. What are they? Keep reading to know more.

A Comfy Mattress And Bed

The type of bed you need depends on whom the room is for. You can either opt for a king-size bed or go for a twin or twin xl. If you are wondering what’s the difference between the two, take a look at the twin mattress vs. twin xl comparison. Twin bed is approximately 75 inches, while Twin XL is about 80 inches in length.

So, what are the benefits of twin size mattress or twin XL?

It can fit into a smaller space

You can move it easily

It is excellent for single adults and kids

Go Ahead With Greenery

The cheapest and easiest way to decorate your space is to bring home plants. In fact, they can not only spruce up your space, but they also bring in a positive energy that brightens up the area,

Statement Vases And Artificial Flowers

If you aren’t ready to adopt plant kids, then you can bring home statement vases and artificial flowers and place them in one corner of the room. Choose bright color flowers to make your space look inviting.

Big Bold Photographs

You can decorate the walls of your room with giant photographs of anything and everything. If you want a more personalized feel, you can opt for the photos of near and dear ones. Or you can just opt for black and white pictures of random objects. It adds a feel of modern art feeling!

Lights To Brighten The Area

If you are going for a king-size bed, you can opt for lamps on either side of the bed or place one in the middle of two twin beds. If night lamps are not your thing, then you can opt for fairy lights and place them strategically in your room to make sure they elevate the space.

Curtains To Elevate The Space

Curtains play a significant role in uplifting a room’s design. Choose something subtle with quirky prints. If your walls are of a dark shade, you can also choose white curtains to make it look well put-together.

Carpets For Your Floor

Make sure you just stick to one or two carpets and nothing more. You can go for dark-colored carpets as you don’t have to worry about any stains. Today, writing from traditional prints to furry ones, there are many options available in the market.

Tapestry As Headboard

A bright and lovely tapestry can replace your headboard if you are looking for something funky and out-of-the-box. It is visually a stunner and helps make your space look cool.

So, these were some of our tips on how you can design your master bedroom.

