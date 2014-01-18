Green Prophet hits IRENA and the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi

This is the second year that Masdar has hosted Green Prophet at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES). Last year we visited Shams I, the world’s largest CSP plant, more state-of-the art green buildings at Masdar City, and we saw an Estidama green villa prototype.
Read on to find out what is on this year’s agenda.
This is the 7th year that Masdar has hosted WFES in Abu Dhabi. Last year, a record 30,000 people from 155 countries attended what has become known as one of the most influential gatherings of industry, policy and thought leaders.
In addition to the Zayed Future Energy Prize (ZFEP) awards ceremony, which Jordan’s Queen Rania attended last year, and the second International Water Summit (IWS), a couple of new items have been added to this year’s program.
For the first time, Masdar is hosting EcoWASTE – a new regional platform designed to bring together local and international providers, buyers, and industry professionals from the waste management and recycling sector in order to support the burgeoning problem of waste disposal and recycling in the Middle East.
This is particularly interesting for us at Green Prophet, since we have observed how poor waste management in Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco and elsewhere has wrought devastating social and environmental consequences.
The Zabaleen fill a gap in Cairo by recycling waste in Garbage City, but it isn’t certain that such a model can be implemented throughout the region or that it should be. So we are very excited to see and share what innovative ideas and waste management policies are in the pipeline.
This year we have also been invited to attend the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)’s General Assembly Meeting on Saadiyat Island. (With any luck, we will catch a glimpse of Louvre Abu Dhabi, which finally broke ground last year.)
In addition to presenting REMAP 2030, a program designed to increase the global renewable energy share to 30 percent by 2030 and achieve the United Nation’s goal to provide “Sustainable Energy for All,” IRENA will announce the first six recipients of loans from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).
The UAE has committed to spend up to $350 million on renewable energy projects in developing countries, a process that is moderated by IRENA.
The group, which is building its new headquarters at Masdar City, conducts a thorough selection and review process that ensures the funds will go to projects that have both technical and commercial merit and will have a substantial socio-economic impact. These projects are expected to be transformative, replicable and innovative.
After the meeting, we hope to compile an overview of IRENA’s selection process so that other innovators might be inspired to present their projects for future funding cycles.
We hope to pop into GE’s new Ecomagination Center and Siemens recently completed headquarters at Masdar City and meet with the next generation of renewable energy experts at the Green Career Fair.
Stay tuned as we bring daily reports from this year’s Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).
Lead image via WFES photo gallery
14 thoughts on “Green Prophet hits IRENA and the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi”
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people
I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will
just book mark this page.
このなどの兄示唆 I かもしれない。彼にするために使用 右。この公開 実際私の一日行わ。あなたはすることはできません どのそんなに私はこのために費やしていた時間| ただただ 想像！ ！
おすすめ入荷 店内全品ポイント10倍
アップ散策こんにちは親愛なる、あなたは実際にはこの訪問ウェブページ 定期的に定期的に 、もしそうであればその後あなたは間違いなく 取る いい 知識。
店内全品ポイント10倍 高品質大量入库
愛 サイト – 非常に ユーザー 優しいとバーゲンコーナーご覧いただけます！
商品到着後レビュー記載でプレゼント 新作を入手
Webサイト私はこれを知っているプレゼント品質ベース コンテンツとその他 データ、そこに他のウェブサイトであるこれらの 品質のデータ？
2015春夏新色追加 365日年中無休で配送
うわー、それは でした。 長いコメントが、私は表示なかった私のコメントを提出クリックした後、私は書いています。ガルルル…よく私は再び上にすべてのことを書いていませんよ。 とにかく、ただ言いたかっ素晴らしいブログ！
商品到着後レビュー記載でプレゼント 最新アイテムを海外通販
将来のためにいくつかの計画を立てるための時間とそれは時間幸せになる | それはだそれはあります。この記事を読んで、私は私ができれば| 私がした私が持っている したい |面白いまたはアドバイス いくつかのいくつかのあなたを示唆しています。 おそらく、あなたはことができますこの記事を参照して、次の記事を書きます。 それについての事を読んで、私は ！
春の大バーゲン開催中 3日間限定
アップ散策こんにちは私はkavin、その私の最初の午前|コメントを時間機会 どこを、私はこの段落を読んだとき、私は考えていましたポストによるこの賢明な良い鮮やかにコメントを|も作成にします。
2015新作sale 3日間限定
あなた|あなたのウェブサイト|ウェブサイト|あなたのウェブサイト| |あなたのインターネットサイトをあなたのサイト見 I Webサイト。 のthnx！
期間限定送料無料 セール対象商品
あなた 本当にすべてでこれを共有するための| たくさんたくさん | おかげで、ありがとうございました 知る |あなたがしている、あなたが何であるかを約 |} {話！ブックマークさ。 ください さらに）= サイト 訪問。私たちは、持つことができる ハイパーリンク 代替 配置 の中私たちを
セール対象商品 サプライヤー協賛特価
ありがとうございます 素晴らしい 後 他のいくつかの他のすべての他ののために。 ここで他にはすることができる 誰その 情報 理想的な、完璧な 方法？このような| の検索を探し 情報 | 上で | 私は私が週、および|プレゼンテーションその後の次の | 私がした私が持っています。
[url=http://www.cakemetoheaven.com]絶対にお買得 店内全品ポイント10倍[/url]
年齢| しばらくの間、とあなたは最高です今まで|これまでにを発見|に出くわしました|私は} {出て発見しました。 しかし ボトムライン結論、に関するについて？ あなたはありますか？
[url=http://www.e-marketingsolutions.co.uk]店内全品ポイント10倍 大壳り出し品質保証[/url]
プリティ 内容。 I 単にあなたにつまずいブログウェブサイトとアク首都で請求する 取得取得私は実際に ブログ投稿|あなたのブログを占める愛しました。 任意の方法 私がしますサブスクライブすることが フィード あるいは I 成功あなた常に 急激 アクセスへのエントリを取得。
[url=http://www.mamaster.com]店内全品ポイント10倍 特価最安値[/url]