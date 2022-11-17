What’s CBD with Delta-9 and what does it mean for my health?

Medical cannabis products are getting more complicated by the day. That’s because chemists at university labs are getting better at understanding the molecular compounds inside cannabis and hemp plants and what those effects are on the body.

You probably have heard of CBD and THC and that CBD helps make you calm and THC makes you high? These are just two out of potentially more than 100 compounds that can be isolated from the cannabis plant. We’ve spoken with Prof. Raphael Mechoulam from Hebrew University about it over the years and we are really at the tip of the iceberg in understanding the complicated nature of cannabis molecules, what strains to use, and when, and how much to dose.

To play it safe, a lot of adults have been medicating with products that contain CBD only and with no THC, mainly because they are afraid of the psycho-active elements that can affect productivity at work, or maybe they are afraid of state laws, or getting stuck in places like Dubai with no way out of jail.

There are low and legal permissible amounts of THC in any state in the United States and some medical doctors I’ve spoken with believe for any CBD medicine to work, it needs some THC to complement it.

When we were working with Prof. Alan Shackleford on medical cannabis products, he told us that he strongly believes that there is an additive effect of CBD when mixed with some THC. That some THC will amplify and make the CBD a more potent medicine. He became famous about 15 years ago for giving a child, Charlotte Figi, cannabis with high concentrations of CBD. In short he told me he doesn’t think CBD really works without THC. So those CBD-only energy drinks you are drinking? Probably a waste of money.

As products and knowledge evolves, CBD companies in the United States are staying on top of medical applications and the law, and a company called CBD Infusionz has found a formulation that provides Delta 9 THC in gummy format. That is, the right amount of CBD matched with a low underlying amount of THC that is legal. The amount of THC in their gummies (0.3%), conforms to what is accepted as “legal” over various state lines where varying degrees of acceptance for medical cannabis exists.

CBD products with THC can have an important multiplier effect and while I have not tried them, testimonials provided by the company say that the D9 gummies help with anxiety, promote calm and relaxation and are a great aid for sleep.

Anxiety has been a growing problem since COVID and of course the dangers of pharmaceutical products are well known.

Medical benefits of Tetrahydrocannabinol or Delta 9 THC

Delta 9 THC is the most abundant form of THC in cannabis plants. When you buy products that contain THC, you’re typically getting delta 9 THC. Delta 9 is a fancy word for THC. Like we mentioned above, some leading doctors like Shackleford, in my personal communication with him, believe some THC is important for CBD to do its work.

Historically, studies in labs and universities show using delta-9 THC may have therapeutic benefits for certain conditions, including nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and cancer treatments, seizure disorders, long-lasting and chronic pain, sleep disorders or spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis (MS).

