10 Green Ways To Minimize The Impact Of Your Business

In an effort to curb rising global temperatures, we must work together as citizens and business owners to minimize our carbon emissions. Ensuring that your business operates on more eco-friendly terms doesn’t just benefit our environment, but it can help you lower operational costs. There are many methods to help your company lower its carbon footprint, but it all starts with understanding what your actual options are. Start by using a carbon footprint calculator to evaluate your business and then work to implement the following 10 strategies!

Employ The Use Of Renewable Energy

Greenhouse gas emissions are the singular most notorious culprit for destroying our environment by our burning of fossil fuels. One way to make your business environmentally conscious is to employ the use of renewable energy such as wind or solar power. Though costly to implement at first, there are many grants and incentives provided by the government and corporations to help make the transition more affordable. You can go online to find out what your local incentives are!

Optimize Smart Lighting

Lowering your carbon footprint and increasing the efficiency of your office is easily achieved by using smart buildings technology. Using dimmable lights and LED bulbs with built-in smart technology allows you to fully control the lighting in your office. Switching off the lights when they’re not needed is easily achieved by leaving them running on automatic sensors. Artificial lighting is dangerous for stress levels, which is why employing natural lighting in your office can lower energy costs and make employees happier.

Improve Air Quality

Better air quality in the workplace can really help benefit your employees and make them feel a lot better at work. Since covid many of us are quite conscious of air quality. Good air quality makes for a healthier environment to work in. An air quality system also helps with the eco friendly nature of the building as it eliminates the need to open windows or change heat settings. Take a look here to see how to measure air quality.

Maximize Energy Consumption Efficiency

Many offices simply waste energy while employees are working as their efforts are tied up elsewhere. Here are a few precautions you can take as a business to increase your energy usage efficiency:

*Choose equipment that’s energy efficient such as printers and computers that don’t waste electricity.

*Connect all desk equipment into powerstrips as they allow employees to switch off their workstations when heading home.

*Prolong the life of office equipment through educating responsible usage and reading the instruction manuals.

Reduce Waste And Recycle Often

Practice reducing, reusing, and recycling in your office to protect office equipment and supplies from decaying in landfills. It’s crucial to objectively familiarize yourself with the amount of waste your business produces as it allows you to streamline and implement eco-friendly waste recycling practices.

Try purchasing supplies for your office that actively use less plastic. Additionally, make it a point to recycle paper waste that comes from your printer or copier. Most importantly, always recycle toner cartridges once they run out of ink to ensure it doesn’t end up in a landfill somewhere.

Implement Smart Shipping Practices

If your business is reliant on shipping products on a regular basis, consider ways you can lower your carbon emissions in this category. For example, opt to send packages via ground delivery as air travel burns more fossil fuels. Reducing the sheer number of shipments can also help your company become more efficient as you optimize your packages into fewer larger shipments.

Join The Fight With Sustainable Partners

You’re not alone in trying to do a lot for the environment! You can maximize the positive you do for our environment by finding local sustainability partners to help you optimize shipping operations. When needing to purchase resources for your company, opt to support local vendors instead of large-scale national corporations. Near-sourcing reduces carbon emissions while also allowing you to support your local economy. Additionally, partnering with other local businesses can help you all lower your carbon footprints effectively in the long haul.

Educate And Encourage

Every good business is built on the foundation of solid teamwork. Bring your employees together to help our environment by educating them on what greenhouse gas emissions are and what it takes to reduce them effectively. Provide evidence of what you’re saying to serve as a motivator for employees to follow through with implementing greener processes. Encourage employees to practice carbon footprint reduction in their own lives by recycling more and using public transport or walking or cycling to work, you can also help by providing monthly incentives in the workplace.

Conserve Water

Processing wastewater and heating water are two large contributors for wasted energy. There are ways to conserve water usage in the office such as ensuring all leaks are repaired, lowering heated water temperatures, and using aerated water faucets in the sink. If your business relies on hot water usage on a larger scale, consider recycling wastewater and implementing a heat recovery system.

Use Smart Temperature Systems

In just a few seemingly short months, inappropriate thermostat usage can raise your carbon emissions tenfold. Ensure that your office temperatures are adequately adjusted for the seasons and lower or raise temperatures by a few degrees to make a difference. When leaving the office overnight, adjust temperatures by up to 15 degrees to prevent wasting energy. Installing well insulated energy efficient doors and windows can make your office eco-friendlier. Most importantly, closely monitor the thermostat in your office and keep your usage in check as doing see can lower greenhouse gases. Installing a thermostat you can control via an app can also help keep temperatures moderated in the office.

