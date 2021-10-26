Pet-Friendly Vacation Destinations For The Ultimate Getaway

Baby Fluffpants, Fido, and Fufu. Our pets are heaven on earth – no arguments here. These little fellows know how to make you smile, even on your most challenging days. You may throw a bone or treat to show how much you love and appreciate their existence, but don’t you think your pets deserve more? Like a furry day off?

It is not just you who deserves a break from the wreck we call life; pets do too. Your vacation is going to be exponentially better when you bring your pets along, and thankfully, there are plenty of pet-friendly places to visit. Your pets will have endless fun with you, from visiting theme parks and frolicking on golden beaches to hiking mountains. What’s more, when you see them wagging their tails with joy, running off-leash with their tongues hanging out, you’ll be glad you made this decision.

Furthermore, even with the abundance of places, if you are still having trouble figuring out where you should go with your furry angel, we have you covered. Read on to get a gist of all the fun and pet-friendly places where you can let your four-legged friend run wild and have the time of their lives.

Gatlinburg Trail, Tennessee

Believe it or not, the Gatlinburg Trail is one of the two walking paths where pets are allowed in the National Park of the Great Smokey Mountains. It is a one-way trail that is 1.9 miles long and extends from Sugarland’s Visitor Center to Gatlinburg.

The trail is relatively flat, but it offers incredible views of the several old homesites and rivers along the path. If you plan to prolong your visit, you can plan your stay in the many pet friendly cabins in Gatlinburg available in Parkside Cabin Rentals. These cabins offer all sorts of amenities, including pet-friendly furniture and beddings of all sizes. You are going to have a great time – we promise.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

You’ve probably heard of Philadelphia because of its colonial history, cheesecakes, and of course, “Rocky.” However, you may be unaware of the wealth of modern cultural experiences available to visitors to this historic city. This town extends its “Brotherly Love” to pets and people alike, with over 30 pet-friendly walking tours and various pet-friendly parks, dining, and national historic sites.

Greenough, Montana

It’s no surprise, with a name like Paws Up, that this 37,000-acre ranch welcomes you and your pet. The ranch hosts an annual event called the Canine Classic, which is a great time to visit. The hike/run is for you and your pet and benefits the Humane Society of Western Montana. The ranch offers a variety of other activities, all set against the breathtaking Montana skyline.

Bend, Oregon

The 100,000-person town in central Oregon is so pet-obsessed that pets are permitted almost everywhere. Pet-friendly hiking trails abound in the Cascade Mountain Range’s foothills. There are numerous outdoor food truck parks, food carts, and breweries within the city limits that welcome pets.

Mt. Washing Valley, New Hampshire

Whatever season you visit, there is always something to do at this retreat. This destination is ideal for four-legged visitors, ranging from hiking in the summer to dog sledding in the winter. You must check it out because there is far too much to do to list. Even sites that are not pet-friendly (such as Santa’s Village and Story Land) have condos or kennels where your best friend can be cared for while you enjoy the sights.

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Do you and your pet enjoy spending time outside? In Colorado Springs, you’ll feel right at home. This relaxed metropolis is the second-most populous city in the pet-friendly Centennial State. Still, its sprawling layout along Pike National Forest gives it a nice feel than other cities its size. Colorado Springs offers the best of both worlds, whether you and your pet prefer a mountain escape, a city outing, or a combination of both.

Barcelona, Spain

From famous cathedrals like the Sagrada Familia to shopping on the Avinguda Diagonal, Barcelona has a lot to offer, including several pet-friendly restaurants. During the summer, go to Spain’s Canino Can Jane, a famous pet ranch with a water park just for your furry friend. Moreover, a visit to Barcelona would be incomplete without a visit to the Picasso Museum.

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio, is close to one of the region’s most pet-friendly national parks, Cuyahoga National Park, with over 110 hiking trails. The Buckeye Trail in the park has 40 miles of dog-friendly treks. While you’re there, grab a beer from Bark & Brew, and spend some time at the indoor dog park.

Park City, Utah

Park City, Utah, has earned the moniker “Bark City.” From the hillsides to the cafes, your pet will love this city just as much as you will. While you’re there, check out the Waldorf Astoria Park City and Montage Deer Valley, which both have pet-friendly concierges that welcome your pets.

Asheville, North Carolina

The expansive Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, welcomes pets on its grounds and outdoor patios (but not inside buildings). Nonetheless, with over 8,000 acres to explore, it’s well worth bringing the pet, especially on a beautiful day. After you’ve had your fill of stomping around the mansion gardens, the nearby town of Asheville has a plethora of pet-friendly pursuits for the two of you to enjoy. Check out the street art in downtown Asheville, or pick up some fresh produce at one of the town’s many vibrant outdoor farmer’s markets.

Bar Harbor, Maine

Bar Harbor is one of the most fantastic places to visit with your pet. It has so much to offer. For instance, you can take in the sounds and sights of the Asticou Azalea Garden or explore the trails of Acadia National Park. Besides that, Hadley Point Beach is also a fantastic option because of its stunning sunsets and scenic coastline for those looking for a heavenly beach getaway with their pets. Here, pets are welcome on a leash, and visitors can enjoy boating, picnic tables, and other activities.

Conclusion

So, are you ready to break boulders and have a good time with your pet? We bet you are!

Visiting any of these top-rated pet-friendly destinations with your fur-ball could be just the ticket to serenity and pure happiness. Before proceeding with your travel, ensure to check the pet-friendly travel guidelines and policies for both you and your pet, including vaccines and paperwork. Always take the extra time to ensure you have everything under control and in-tact, so you can avoid pre-trip casualties and focus on the experience with your pal.