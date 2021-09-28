The Role of Business in Green Future 

Going green is proving to be a profitable transformation for many companies. A green future is the way to go. Read on to find out why.

The Role of Business in a Green Future

Foreword

Environmental awareness has caused significant change to the way we do business. Global markets have had to adapt rapidly, and many companies are implementing green policies as the best solution. Whether it’s professional cleaning services, sustainable construction, or any field in general, going green has resulted in demonstrable change and positive outcomes for a wide range of industries.

Consumers place value on the adoption of eco-focused strategies. Demonstrating environmental responsibility is steadily becoming a critical component to success in any market. By providing new and effective ways of doing business, eco-initiatives allow forward-thinking companies to stay ahead of various social changes. We’ve put together the benefits of going green as well as current and potential obstacles to doing so.

Benefits

Innovations in socio-economic progress form the backbone of modern societal progression. These innovations prioritise environmental awareness as a driving factor in decision-making for long-term operational success. Many governments and regulatory bodies are now using eco-sustainability as a core factor in growth policies. Being able to focus on economic, social, and environmental issues allows businesses to stay ahead of these changes, consequently creating sustainable future markets.

Tax breaks

From emission allowances to tax incentives, governmental policy changes provide several benefits to those going green. Though some claim these changes are not enough, they nonetheless represent positive steps towards a large-scale solution. Some states already provide tax benefits for companies who can show prioritisation of nature over numbers.

Florida has statewide initiatives for renewable energy; providing sales tax exemptions, grant incentives, and tax rebates. These initiatives provide genuine motivation for companies to remain eco-friendly and transparent. The IRS also offers various tax benefits to green companies. For example, the use of hybrid fleets can provide federal tax credit bonuses, and businesses that use renewable energy are able to receive tax breaks of up to 30%.

Waste reduction

Reducing waste production can cut expenses and studies have shown that operational costs decrease with optimised systems of operation. Conservation of other utilities also creates efficiency. Recycling can also recoup expenses, and upcycling ensures that materials are used with maximum efficiency and minimum waste.

A simple way to reduce waste is to optimise energy use. For example, office lights being turned off at night can significantly reduce utility bills. Similarly, water conservation can also free up some capital. These changes may seem small at first, but over time can add up to significant savings. Another example of waste reduction is paperless administration. Using cloud technology to coordinate tasks can replace the costly expense of pen-and-paper bookkeeping.

Healthy HR

Due to the enforced adoption of remote work, many businesses have discovered the advantages of isolation. Despite this increased adoption being caused by necessity, many industries have made the decision to continue such practices post-lockdown. Workers save on travel costs and companies save on maintenance, supplies, and even office rental.

Apart from company-wide benefits, a green office improves health and wellness for employees. Eco-friendly office supplies can avoid aggravating costly health issues such as respiratory conditions, for example, and buildings with more natural lighting are even shown to improve general work ethic. Providing a sustainable environment allows for the maximisation of human resources – subsequently increasing productivity rates.

Strong PR

Consumers are gravitating towards sustainable business solutions, and caring for the environment can give any organisation a competitive edge. Eco-friendly companies convey strong brand values and company culture, provided that eco-initiatives are well-planned and executed.

Corporate culture and brand image are important tools that need to be cultivated carefully. Reputation and transparency can sustain a business in tough times, and create a strong platform for any prospective pioneer. Modern-day markets require a strong image, and long-term stability satisfies investors and stakeholders.

Optimal production

As previously mentioned, renewable energy-based systems such as lighting, heating, and cooling can potentially cut costs by a surprising margin. Sustainability can ease logistical expenses through ICT supply chain management. Analyses of global production chains have shown an increased need for centralised supply lines. Evidently, investing in green energy leads to a variety of cost-saving technologies.

