Ceramic tile factory Turkey produces roof tiles as bird shelters

The Turks and earlier the Ottomans have a rich tradition for pottery and ceramics. Go travelling to Turkey and you will be either be taken to a dozen pottery factories or a dozen shops to buy a carpet. Going back from ancient Ottoman traditions of building mansions for birds, a tile factory Hitit Terra in Turkey had a new idea: turn some of the tiles for roofs into nesting boxes for birds.

Enjoy the pictures below, along with some older renditions of Turkish bird houses.

Before you buy however, read the comments from an experienced bird house builder who claims the opening of the house along with the stick is like a snack dispensary for birds. All handmade things, including these Tunisian tiles, risk disappearing forever, along with the birds. Let’s support and do handmade so we can keep our humanity and human scale in the built world.

Image credits of 3 images above: canercangul

Get Social! Facebook

Twitter

Email

LinkedIn

Print

More

Telegram

WhatsApp



Reddit

Pinterest



Tumblr

Pocket





Comments

comments