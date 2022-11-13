Tips for Cutting Your Companies Vehicle Fuel Expenses

What are your options if you run a business and want to be a better corporate environmental steward? Yes, you can do business with companies that share your commitment to environmental best practices. And you can, among other things, use LED bulbs for greater energy efficiency in your office space. Every little bit helps, after all.

But what can you do if you own a fleet of vehicles? Check out these five ways your business can reduce fuel expenses when prices are still sky-high.

Buy Fuel Efficient Cars

One way to reduce your vehicle expenses is by carefully choosing your cars. Do you really need a truck or an SUV? If you do go that route, you’ll pay more for gas than if you go with a smaller vehicle. Once you figure out what you need, try to buy cars that sip rather than drink fuel. Purchasing fuel-efficient vehicles will help you lower your business’ carbon footprint.

Ensure Tires Are Properly Inflated

Another way you can save money and use less fuel is by properly inflating the tires on your fleet vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, you can enhance fuel efficiency by an average of 0.6% if the tires are appropriately inflated.

That might not sound like much. But it will add up over time. When checking tire pressure, do so when the tires are cold. That means first thing in the morning or a couple hours after driving the vehicle.

Use Fleet Management Software

Yet another way to cut down on fuel costs is by investing in fleet management software. It’ll give you a real-time view of how the vehicles are being used. If workers are driving too fast, braking too harshly, idling too much, or taking longer-than-required routes, one of the end results will be higher fuel consumption. Depending on how many cars you have and how often your vehicles are out on the road, fuel expenses could add up to a small fortune.

Fleet management software will allow your company to gain insights into driver behavior. You’ll then be able to print reports, speak with drivers who need to adopt better habits behind the wheel, and take proactive measures to ensure fuel is being used more responsibly.

Stay on Top of Maintenance and Repairs

Regular maintenance and timely repairs will ensure your vehicles function more efficiently. If your cars are not in good shape, they could use more fuel than they would otherwise. It’s bad enough if you have a personal vehicle that is not cared for properly. But the costs will be even higher if you have a fleet of cars and aren’t keeping up with regular care.

Use Smooth Roads Wherever Possible

Tell your staff to choose smooth roads: It’s also a good idea to choose smooth roads wherever possible. You may not have thought of it before, but you’ll consume less fuel driving on smooth roads than on bumpy roads. While there will be times when the only options will be bumpy roads, try to plan routes to avoid such road conditions as much as possible.

And while you’re at it, do your best to avoid congested roadways since heavy stop-and-go traffic will affect your vehicles’ fuel economy. In fact, it can slash fuel economy by up to 40%. Sometimes it’s better to pay for tolls rather having your staff burning fuel and time on the freeway.

If your goal is to be a better corporate environmental steward, the five tips mentioned above will help. Many businesses require vehicles to deliver products and pick up materials. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t things you can do to do so in a more environmentally responsible way.

