7 Travel Workout Ideas That You Can Practice Everywhere

When it comes to achieving your fitness goal, focus and consistency are the keys. While travel workouts are great, you can, if you can fit them into your travel schedule, don’t stress about taking a few days off. Skipping your workout for a few days will not greatly affect your progress.

There are many benefits to doing workouts while traveling, such as giving you more energy and improving your mood than doing nothing in your hotel room. However, not all hotels have exercise equipment or gym amenities.

That’s why it’s important to have in mind a quick bodyweight workout, much better workouts without equipment to help you make the workout possible no matter where you are.

So, whether you’re on the road for a business trip, fun, or just visiting family for a week or more, here are several travel workouts and strength training to try:

7 Travel Workout Ideas to Practice, No Equipment Needed

Here is a list of bodyweight workouts that does not require going to the gym or exercise equipment in the travel bag.

They are all free and simple, where you can do it anywhere at any time that helps you stay fit and for fat loss.

Plank

This versatile exercise can be done anywhere and fit with any type of workout. It targets the core muscles, making it perfect for anyone looking to strengthen their midsection. The added strength in your core helps reduce lower back pain and stabilize your natural posture.

Start with 8 to 12 reps on each side to do this properly. Then aim for up to 20 reps as you get stronger.

However, if you’re taking dietary supplements to support fat loss, general information surrounding these supplements should be considered. For instance, you must incorporate it with exercise and a balanced diet for best results.

Push-ups

It is arguably one of the best travel workouts that target almost the full body. Push-ups have many core-strengthening benefits but have significant upper body appeal and muscle endurance.

Push-ups target the chest, shoulders, and triceps. Health Canal experts claim that this exercise increases muscle mass throughout the body and will help support faster metabolism, helping the body burn more calories.

On your travel day, doing 50 to 100 push-ups is enough to maintain a good upper body once it’s done properly.

Mountain climber

The benefits of mountain climbing lie in the exercise’s ability to work for almost every muscle group from head to toe while adding a bit of cardio. It’s like doing a running motion while stressing the shoulders, triceps, core, and legs.

This versatile exercise can be incorporated with any workout, a warm-up, or blowout technique at the end of weights training. You may start with a slow pace and do 1 or 2 sets of 8 to 10 repetitions.

Once you’re comfortable, you can increase the number of sets and reps.

Burpee

This full-body, functional, and powerful exercise is one of the best go-to no-equipment workouts. Take your body down the floor and explode with a high jump. This exercise is all about power, strength, and intensity.

At the start of every minute, do ten burpees. You can also try 30 seconds of burpees followed by 30 seconds of rest.

Single-leg deadlift

This exercise builds strength and endurance in the entire body but significantly impacts the leg and hip. While this exercise offers most muscle resistance on the lower body, it also strengthens the ancillary muscles that can help improve one’s balance.

Squats or squat jumps

These two different motions work on the same muscle group, but the latter is more of a challenge. The squat jump is a more intense and cardio-centric alternative than regular squats, which works the legs through slower and more controlled reps.

Regardless of which version you choose, you can do either of these exercises and build significant lower body strength. When doing squats, aim for three complete sets of 12 to 15 reps of at least one type of squats.

Jogging

In the end, the ultimate travel workout will probably be jogging. The instant cardio benefits and its ability to burn calories make it a favorite workout routine. All you have to bring is a pair of running shoes, your gym clothes and you’re good to go.

You can jog on a treadmill or in a nearby destination park, especially if you wish to explore the area.

