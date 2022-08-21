Rise and Benefits of Sustainable Adventure Travel

The power of the internet today makes it easier and more convenient for many travelers to find information online. Many travelers prefer to use the internet to find new places and travel destinations that would add to their experiences. However, today there is a growing awareness about how we can save our planet by making certain deliberate choices that help us save the planet. Hence, many travelers today prefer to focus on sustainable tourism that allows them to travel the world without damaging the natural environment and the local economy. The concept of sustainable adventure travel relies on the framework of sustainable tourism and is being adopted by many adventure travel enthusiasts.

Understanding Sustainable Adventure Travel

While many travelers prefer to relax and unwind during their holidays many prefer to head out into the wild and do some fun and adventure activities. Adventure tourism is generally based on providing activities in natural and rugged outdoor locations where participants are in constant connection with the wilderness and nature. However, as more people are becoming aware of sustainable tourism many travel companies and agencies are now offering sustainable adventure travel where they identify potential tourism attractions where participants can connect with nature and help local communities as well. This allows them to bring local communities into the tourism fold and help participants understand local culture and lifestyle. Various tour companies like KE Adventure promote the concept of responsible tourism and focus on sustainability commitments to help protect and conserve the planet.

Rise of Sustainable Adventure Travel

The world today is changing rapidly and so are the needs and preferences of travelers. Today, travelers are more informed and aware of the climate and geographical changes happening on the planet. Hence, sustainability has become one of the top priorities for many travelers that understand that tourism in many ways contributes to climate change and environmental degradation. As per the study by CarbonBrief.org the global tourism industry, today accounts for 8% of the total carbon emissions and that percentage is rapidly growing.

Sustainable adventure tourism focuses on how travelers and travel firms can minimize the negative impacts on the environment while at the same time promoting positive economic and social benefits for local communities.

Also, one of the reasons for the rapid rise of sustainable adventure travel is that a major part of adventure travel is about connecting with nature. Adventure tourism is about doing some physical activities, connecting with the nature and environment and having an immersive cultural experience.

Sweden is among the top countries that run hundreds of local eco-certified tour operators around the country. This allows travelers to find more local tour operators across the country to get the best travel adventure packages.

Various adventure travelers prefer activities like trekking, hiking, climbing, cycling, snorkeling, scuba diving, kayaking, paddling, waterboarding and paragliding which allows them to feel the adrenaline rush without hurting nature around.

Furthermore, many adventure travel activities are carried out in natural environments or rural and remote areas and therefore incorporating sustainability into adventure travel is easier and faster compared to other forms of tourism.

When it comes to adventure travel many travelers prefer to explore the culinary experiences of the local area for instance rural gastronomy and wine tasting and craft beer tasting. Travelers interested in sustainable adventure tourism also get to participate in wellness activities like local Ayurvedic massage and spa treatment, yoga and meditation and even forest bathing. All these activities provide adventure travelers with the adventure that they seek.

On the other hand, it also develops the local communities and economy offering locals stable employment opportunities As per the survey done by Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), 65% of the total trip cost from an adventure package remains in the destinations visited. This is because local tour operators that hire local tour guides with knowledge of the local territory and history organize most of the sustainable adventure tourism trips. This improves the quality of life of local communities and people in the area.

Benefits of Sustainable Adventure Travel

Tourism is one of the activities that not only affect the economy of the nation, but also the climate and social sectors of the country. Today, many travelers are opting for sustainable adventure travel as they want to minimize the negative effects of the tourism industry on the climate and the global environment at large.

However, there are 6 more benefits to it that you should know.

Saves Money

Now, who doesn’t want to save money on their forthcoming adventure trip? Even if you have the budget to make the most of your trip you would want to optimize your budget, won’t you? With sustainable adventure travel, you can save your money because instead of a multinational chain of hotels and resorts local tour operators organize a lot of these tours and trips. These sustainable tours are budget-friendly and far more affordable than you would imagine.

Eco-Friendly Transport

While many people that prefer adventure travel generally prefer activities like hiking and cycling this is already eco-friendly. However, efforts are being made to avoid the most polluting travel options like cruisers and aeroplanes and replace them with options that conserve nature. For instance, the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust (MWCT) is now using an electric safari car in Kenya to tackle the challenges of climate change and greenhouse gases.

Encourages New Businesses

With sustainable adventure tourism, various local tour operators and firms get the opportunity to grow their business. From an adventure traveler’s point of view, this allows you to find various local tour operators and businesses that would provide you with sustainable adventure travel packages and plans that meet your preferences and needs.

Revives Local and Rural Economy

When you opt for local tour operators the money you spend stays in the destinations you choose. With the help of sustainable adventure tourism, you can revive the local and rural economy and offer local people stable employment opportunities. With the strengthening of more local and rural economies, you can contribute to strengthening the economy of the nation you visit.

Promotes Culture and Local Products

When you opt for local tour guides you also get a sneak peek into the local culture and traditions. This provides you with a window to experience the lives of the local people and their cuisine and the products they make. Various rural communities today promote their art and handicraft through sustainable tourism. This improves the quality of the life of the locals, both economically and socio-culturally.

Raises Awareness and Educate

As urban dwellers, we often never get to know the real ground issues of the rural areas and how it affects our climate, environment, animals and planet at large. With sustainable adventure tourism you not just get to know the culture and history of the place you visit but also discover ecological and environmental challenges that the mainstream media misses out on highlighting. You get an opportunity to interact and communicate with the locals on issues that matter to them.

