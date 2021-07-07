A flag lover, seeking the best set of collections of flags? Look no further, as Ultimate Flags online store has all kinds of flags that you desire. The Ultimate Flags Collection comprises a very wide variety of flags. Whether you want a branded customised flag or an international flag, you can get it on the online store.

So, if you've been combing the internet, looking for the online store with the best flags collection, it's time to rest, as Ultimate Flags is your surest bet at getting the best flags.

Ultimate Flags Collection

Here, we see a flagship of the collections you find in the Ultimate Flags online store collection.

50 Star USA Flag – American Flag – 3 X 5 Ft Standard

The USA flag is the Flag of the United States of America. Also known as the American Flag, US Flag. The red stands for valour the blue for justice, and the white is for purity. The blue field represents the Union while each star stands for every state in the Union. Each red and white stripe stands for one of the original British colonies that formed the Union.

It is made of the standard Super-weave polyester and 100% synthetic waterproof material, the most popular quality level.

What else is this prestigious flag made of?

It has 4 rows of stitching on the fly. The designs are through-printed and visible on both sides

Also, it is bright and designed with fade-resistant inks.

Having double stitched edges all around, the reinforced grommet holes with metal rings make it easy to attach to any flag pole with grommets.

USAGE

Fairweather outdoor display

Lightweight lets flags fly well even in a light breeze

Excellent for events, indoor display and theatrical use

A seasonal decoration, home use

Demonstrations, protests, parades

1st Navy Jack 3 X 5 Nylon Printed Flag With Grommets (Double-Sided)

This flag measures 3×5 feet and it’s a double Sided Flag.

The 2 flags are sewn together with a liner in the middle so nothing reads backwards on the back of the flag.

More so, it is Nylon Printed is perfect for high wind areas- All-Weather Quality.

Increasingly, it has double the toughness of the “Standard Quality”, and it is long-lasting, waterproof, tear and fray resistant Nylon.

As expected, it is made of bright and fade-resistant inks, which makes it lasting.

Finally, it has reinforced grommet holes with metal rings, making it easy to attach to any flag pole.

USAGE

All-weather outdoor display use.

Permanent flag displays (not taken down at night/rain).

Excellent for events indoor/outdoor.

Long term decoration use.

Commercial/professional use.

Commodore Perry Flag, Don’t Give Up The Ship Flag 3 X 5 Ft. Standard

This flag, flown by Commodore Perry during the war in which his ships captured a British squadron consisting of HMS Detroit, HMS Charlotte, and 4 smaller vessels.

It is of standard quality, having Super-weave polyester and 100% synthetic waterproof material.

More so, its reinforced grommet holes with metal rings allow for easy attachment to any flag pole with grommets

The designs are through-printed and visible on both sides, with bright and fade-rest resistant inks.

USAGE

Fairweather outdoor display

Lightweight lets flags fly well even in the light breeze

Excellent for events, indoor display and theatrical use

A seasonal decoration, home use

Demonstrations, protests, parades

