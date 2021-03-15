How to stop your eye twitching

An eye twitch is an involuntary spasm of the muscle in the eyelid and can be quite annoying if they continue for a while, or happen regularly. Perhaps you’re experiencing the issue right now, which is likely why you’ve clicked on this article about how to stop eye twitching, however, before we look at how to stop an eye twitch (or myokymia) we need to know what it is that is causing yours…

Stress is the most common cause of eye twitching and is your body’s way of telling you that you need to relax. Perhaps you’re getting agitated at work, or you’ve taken too much on and need a break. If your eye is twitching due to stress, perhaps try some breathing exercises, meditation, or even yoga. You should use this as a sign to make a conscious effort to reduce some stress in your life.

Some people may find that excessive alcohol or caffeine can cause their eyes to twitch and if this is the trigger for your eye twitches it’s simply a case of switching to decaf and cutting down on your alcohol consumption.

Fatigue is another common reason you might find your eyes twitching, so if you’re feeling extra tired it might be a sign that it’s time to go for a nap. An irritation to your eye such as an allergy might cause twitching so eye drops could be an option for this.

Certain medications, for example antihistamines or antidepressants, list eye twitching as a common side effect. If you do find that you get this side effect, don’t just stop taking the medication as this can be dangerous, but do go and speak to your doctor to see if there is a suitable alternative.

If you spend too much time at the computer or looking at a screen your eyes can become strained and this can manifest in eyelid twitching. Follow the 20-20-20 rule where you look at something at least 20 feet away from your screen for 20 seconds (or more!) every 20 minutes of working at a screen. If you find yourself getting too ingrained in your work, you could set a reminder every 20 minutes to do this. Although you might feel frustrated that it interrupts your flow, at the same time it is a great way to relieve some of the strain on your eyes (and your brain) and help you stay fresh.

Although most of the time eyelid twitches are harmless, albeit a little annoying, there are some conditions related to your brain or nerves that include eye twitches as one of their symptoms. This can include Parkinson’s disease, Multiple sclerosis (MS), Bell’s palsy, or dystonia. It’s important to remember that with all of these more serious conditions eye twitches are just one of the symptoms you may experience so if you have twitches alongside any other concerns, you must get checked out as soon as possible.

