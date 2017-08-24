How to make a healthcare organization more environmentally friendly

Do you want to do your bit for the environment by making your healthcare organization more environmentally friendly? Hospitals, dental practices, healthcare businesses, and a wide range of other healthcare-related organizations have been guilty of wasting huge amounts of natural resources over the years, but this is a trend that is starting to change. Below are some of the ways you can begin to make your healthcare organization a more environmentally friendly place to work in.

Use Less Natural Resources to Improve Your Skills and the Skills of Your Healthcare Employees

Most healthcare organizations are progressive and want their employees to keep learning new things. However, the traditional methods of learning can affect the environment in many different ways. For instance, healthcare students have to travel to and from the college or university they are attending, which leads to more gas consumption and emissions. They also use more natural resources, such as paper.

However, there is a greener solution to this problem. A wide range of reputable colleges and universities, such as George Washington University offer online healthcare courses like their healthcare MBA program. This healthcare MBA online course can be completed from any location and the digital nature of these courses means there is very little need for books, manuals, and other paper-based items.

Use Less Water

Millions of gallons of water are wasted every year in healthcare buildings and businesses throughout the country. A large percentage of this water could be saved and put to better use if the leading figures in these organizations take the appropriate action. Examples of ways you can conserve more water in a healthcare organization include adding more efficient cleaning facilities such as showers, toilets that use less water, and regular maintenance of any features that hold or supply water.

Paper Disposal and Paperless Offices

Huge quantities of paper and cardboard products are used in modern healthcare organizations. Much of this paper is not really needed and is also wasted. A clear policy on how to dispose of paper in a more appropriate manner needs to be introduced in every healthcare organization. Some healthcare leaders are going one step further by creating paperless offices where it’s practical to do so.

Buy Products That Are Produced Locally

Unfortunately, many healthcare organizations ignore local businesses and don’t purchase items, such as food from these local providers. This means the supplies that are delivered to many healthcare organizations, such as hospitals, have to be shipped in from other states, countries, and continents.

The further these items are shipped, the more adverse effects this process has on the environment. Where possible, you should look for local alternatives, even if the products you buy are a little more expensive.

The health of our planet should be just as much a priority for healthcare leaders as the health of their patients. It’s not too late to make the necessary changes listed above, which can make a huge difference as more healthcare organizations adopt them.

