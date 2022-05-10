3 Pros And Cons Of Hybrid Solar Inverters

Solar technology advancements have influenced daily life and industry operations over the years. One such advancement involves hybridisation.

Hybrid solar systems are similar to grid-tier solar systems, but they differ in that they store energy using hybrid batteries and inverters. Most hybrid systems can also function as backup power source if a blackout occurs, similar to an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system.

If you’re unfamiliar with solar technology, including inverters, you may find it difficult to understand them. If you want to learn how hybrid inverters work, you might want to click here to ensure a good start. Although there are a variety of inverters available, hybrid solar inverters are a good option.

How A Hybrid Solar Inverter Works

In general, an inverter is a component of a solar power system that transforms the direct current (DC) originating from the solar panels into alternating current (AC) for usage in homes and businesses.

A typical inverter with solar panels requires an additional inverter to convert AC to DC. A solar panel system with a hybrid converter no longer needs a separate battery inverter. It can work as an inverter that converts energy from the solar panels into electricity while also acting as a battery. Although hybrid inverters are specially structured to integrate storage, a professional can install one without batteries. Some people prefer to install a hybrid inverter ahead of time in case they’ll be adding batteries to their system later on.

What Are The Types Of Hybrid Systems?

There are four major types of hybrid systems, which include:

Basic hybrid inverter

Multi-mode hybrid inverter

Advanced AC-coupled systems

All-in-one battery energy storage systems

In most circumstances, an energy-efficient hybrid solar design with smart controls that identify the most efficient use of available energy is considered an energy-efficient hybrid solar system.

With all these pieces of information, you now have to look at the pros and cons to help you decide about hybrid solar inverters.

The Pros

Ongoing Power Supply

A hybrid solar energy system with storage batteries connected to the inverter can deliver a continuous power supply. If a power shortage unexpectedly happens, the batteries will act as an inverter and provide backup power.

Many believe that if they install a solar system, they’ll never run out of power if a power outage occurs. However, this isn’t true in most cases because traditional grid-tied solar inverters cut off power production from your solar panel system during power outages for safety reasons.

One way to ensure you have backup solar power during a grid outage is by pairing a hybrid inverter with batteries. Some of the hybrid models can work both on-grid and off-grid. It’s an advantage as it provides solar power for your home or establishment, even if the power is cut off.

Use Of Natural Resources To Their Full Potential

Because a battery system is connected to a hybrid system, the sun’s rays are fully utilised on bright sunny days. Generally, the system allows optimal usage of solar energy by storing it during sunny days and utilising the stored power during gloomy or overcast days.

Coordinated Monitoring

When you have a hybrid solar inverter, all the electricity you’ll use for your home, sent to the grid or stored in the battery, undergoes conversion through a single component. The process allows centralised monitoring in which you can monitor both the solar panel system and battery performance on a single platform.

The Cons

Supplemental Add-ons Or Modifications For An Existing Solar Panel Systems

If you currently have a solar panel system and plan to incorporate a battery, an AC-coupled battery with an inverter is an option. A hybrid scheme will entail extra labour and cost because your solar panel system currently has a grid-tied inverter.

Costly Installation

The addition of a hybrid inverter plus batteries to your current system is likely to fetch a higher price than installing a grid-tied solution.

If you have regular power outages or want to use a battery for savings on your utility bill, the extra expense may be a beneficial investment. The conventional grid-tied solar system may be an affordable choice if your power grid is reliable in your area and your utility company offers a favourable net metering incentive.

Short Battery Life

Most battery models have a lifespan of seven to fifteen years. This means you have to get batteries now and then or keep one in stock for when the battery in use comes to the end of its term in the midst of a blackout.

Final Thoughts

A hybrid solar inverter might be the ideal choice for those who want to use a renewable energy source to help the environment. Although a hybrid solar inverter seems promising, knowing about the advantages and disadvantages is crucial so that you can decide if investing in one is right for you.

