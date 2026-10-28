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What are smart kids reading from the Harvard Book Store?

Karin Kloosterman
By Karin Kloosterman
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A summer visit to Cambridge with my daughter led me straight to the children’s shelves, where I found a stack of books worth sharing.

This past summer, I brought my song-writing daughter to Boston for Berklee’s Aspire five-week music program. While we were there, I wanted her to experience the Harvard campus and imagine what studying at an Ivy League university might feel like. And of course, the best way to get to the bottom of a place is to visit its bookstore.

The Harvard Book Store, exterior shot
The Harvard Book Store by Karin Kloosterman for Green Prophet

I was curious about what students were reading, but my daughter was drawn to the children’s section. I understood the attraction. After raising children with lots of books, that section remains one of my favorite places in any bookstore.

One of the stories I loved reading aloud was Robert McCloskey’s Make Way for Ducklings, with Mr. and Mrs. Mallard and their ducklings Jack, Kack, Lack, Mack, Nack, Ouack, Pack and Quack. The story unfolds right here in Boston, which made our visit feel like a return to the world of a cherished childhood book.

Looking at the displays, I wondered what stories today’s parents might bring home for their children. So I photographed the featured shelves and gathered the titles below, along with a second list for older readers and teenagers. I would have loved such a list ten years ago. We ordered hundreds of books and we read them all. (Our favorite to date is/was Duz Iz Tak by Carson Ellis. My kids are now 13 and 16!).

These books were photographed by me at Harvard Book Store, an independent bookstore in Cambridge, not officially recommended by Harvard University. A few had handwritten staff-recommendation cards.

Each linked title opens an Amazon US search with my affiliate tracking ID so we can earn a small percentage from every sale. You can also print this reading list and take it to your local library. Many libraries can request books through interlibrary loans if they aren’t on the shelf.

As an Amazon Associate, Green Prophet earns from qualifying purchases.

Picture books and younger readers from the Harvard Book Store

Children’s books at the Harvard Book Store

Books for middle-grade and teenage readers

The Loom Tree
The Loom Tree

Among the older-reader shelves were staff recommendations for The True Meaning of Smekday by Adam Rex and Skulduggery Pleasant by Derek Landy. A display also featured Daniel Nayeri’s The Teacher of Nomad Land, labeled as a 2026 Newbery book.

Take a gander, see which stories catch your eye, and remember that you can borrow rather than buy. With love from Boston.

For a glimpse of my daughter’s early work as a budding songwriter, follow her on Instagram

Karin Kloosterman
Karin Kloostermanhttp://www.greenprophet.com
Karin Kloosterman is an award-winning journalist, innovation strategist, and founder of Green Prophet, one of the Middle East’s pioneering sustainability platforms. She has ranked in the Top 10 of Verizon innovation competitions, participated in NASA-linked challenges, and spoken worldwide on climate, food security, and future resilience. With an IoT technology patent, features in Canada’s National Post, and leadership inside teams building next-generation agricultural and planetary systems — including Mars-farming concepts — Karin operates at the intersection of storytelling, science, and systems change. She doesn’t report on the future – she helps design it. Reach out directly to [email protected]

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